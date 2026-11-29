A massive brawl erupted between South Carolina and Clemson after LaNorris Sellers was knocked down in the end zone.

During an intense Palmetto Bowl matchup featuring South Carolina and Clemson, Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers took a late hit from the Tigers' Ashton Hampton, setting off a huge brawl between the two teams.

In the game's second quarter, Sellers faked a pass and then ran it straight into the end zone for a touchdown. Clemson defensive back Ashton Hampton charged into Sellers' shoulder, knocking him down. A flag was thrown, and Sellers' teammates immediately ran over to Hampton in the back of the end zone. South Carolina offensive lineman Hank Purvis shoved Hampton.

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Additional Clemson defensive players rushed over to confront Purvis. Things escalated as players from both teams got into it near the wall in a bench-clearing brawl. With the altercation near Clemson's bench, more Tigers players were seen participating than Gamecocks. Some of South Carolina's players who tried to rush over from their side of the field were stopped by coaches or police.