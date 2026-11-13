Cheap Drug May Prevent Second Stroke By Lowering Blood Pressure

It's vital to lower blood pressure after a stroke, so the survivor doesn't suffer another as they recover.

survivors reach their recommended blood pressure nearly twice as often as others receiving usual post-stroke, yet many survivors struggle to reach recommended blood pressure targets after a stroke,” said co-lead researcher Dr. Jordana Cohen, an associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania.

“We were surprised to see that blood pressure dropped twice as much as we expected,” Cohen said in a news release. , researchers said.

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As a result, people urinate more often, reducing the amount of fluid in their bodies. A diuretic like this might be referred to as a "waterFor the new study, researchers recruited 160 adults with an average age of 63 who’d survived a stroke across five U.S. hospitals. Half had suffered a bleeding stroke and the rest, a stroke caused by a Researchers randomly assigned half of the patients to take spironolactone on top of their normal post-stroke care.

About 52% of people taking the diuretic had reached their recommended blood pressure goal of less than 130/80, compared with 30% of people in the standard care group. After six months, spironolactone patients still had systolic blood pressure about 7 points lower than the standard care group.

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“When spironolactone was added to post-stroke care, we saw a meaningful drop in blood pressure that may lower the risk of future strokes and Rates of serious side effects requiring hospitalization were similar between both groups — 15% among those taking spironolactone and 16% among those taking standard post-stroke drugs. “We hope these findings encourage healthcare professionals to consider adding spironolactone sooner,” Cohen added. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Stroke Causes, Symptoms, and Recovery What is a stroke? Learn about stroke symptoms like sudden numbness or weakness, confusion, vision problems, or problems with coordination. Discover causes and recovery of a stroke.