Chauncey Wiggins gives Gonzaga exactly what it needed against Baylor
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs locked down in the second half on Thursday night against the Baylor Bears, ultimately securing a 72-64 victory to advance to t
Nov 14, 2026; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins warms up before a game against the LSU Tigers at Spokane Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectlocked down in the second half on Thursday night against the Baylor Bears, ultimately securing a 72-64 victory to advance to the Bracket Final of the Player's Era Festival.
Gonzaga will now play the Creighton Bluejays on Friday night, a team they are also set to face in Omaha on Dec. 12. Gonzaga was led by Chauncey Wiggins, who came off the bench and scored a season-high 19 points while shooting 5-7 from three. He was a major boost for the Zags, and the main reason they shot over 40% from three for just the second time this season.
Nov 17, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins makes a three-point basket against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect On Tuesday night against Kansas State, Chauncey Wiggins, frustrated after two straight air balls, chucked his navy blue headband into the stands - much to the delight of the broadcasting crew.
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