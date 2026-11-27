Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs locked down in the second half on Thursday night against the Baylor Bears, ultimately securing a 72-64 victory to advance to t

Nov 14, 2026; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins warms up before a game against the LSU Tigers at Spokane Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectlocked down in the second half on Thursday night against the Baylor Bears, ultimately securing a 72-64 victory to advance to the Bracket Final of the Player's Era Festival.

Gonzaga will now play the Creighton Bluejays on Friday night, a team they are also set to face in Omaha on Dec. 12. Gonzaga was led by Chauncey Wiggins, who came off the bench and scored a season-high 19 points while shooting 5-7 from three. He was a major boost for the Zags, and the main reason they shot over 40% from three for just the second time this season.

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Nov 17, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins makes a three-point basket against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect On Tuesday night against Kansas State, Chauncey Wiggins, frustrated after two straight air balls, chucked his navy blue headband into the stands - much to the delight of the broadcasting crew.