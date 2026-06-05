ChatGPT is getting better at memorizing your life so your chats don’t sound strange

OpenAI is rolling out a rebuilt memory system for ChatGPT that synthesizes information from your chat history in the background and updates it over time, starting with Plus and Pro users in the US.

ChatGPT has long had the ability to remember things about you between conversations, but keeping those memories accurate over time has been a persistent weak point.

OpenAI is now rolling out a revamped memory system it calls “dreaming” to address that, and it marks the most significant overhaul of ChatGPT’s memory since the feature launched in 2024. How the new system works OpenAI explains the original memory feature “relied on strong cues” to save information, like users explicitly asking ChatGPT to remember something.

That meant a lot of context slipped through, and details that were once accurate, like an upcoming trip or a temporary preference, had no way of updating themselves. Recommended Videos The dreaming system rectifies this by working in the background and synthesizing information from your chat history automatically rather than waiting for you to flag it.

It also accounts for the passage of time, so if you told ChatGPT you were traveling to Singapore last month, it no longer assumes you are still there. OpenAI has also added a new memory summary page that lets you review what ChatGPT knows about you, make corrections, and add details manually. The company says the update also improves how ChatGPT applies your preferences in practice.

If you have mentioned in past conversations that you are vegetarian or that you prefer quieter restaurants, the new system is better at pulling that context into new conversations without you having to repeat yourself. Who gets it and when The update is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users in the US starting today. It will be available in additional countries and on the Free and Go tiers over the coming weeks.

The rollout for the free tier is particularly notable. OpenAI says recent efficiency improvements reduced the compute required to serve the feature by roughly 5x, which is what made a free-tier rollout practical. It also helped the company increase memory capacity by 2x for Plus and Pro users. Memory has been one of the most-requested improvements from ChatGPT users, with complaints about inconsistent recall, stale information, and new memories not saving surfacing regularly on Reddit.

Whether dreaming resolves those frustrations in practice, rather than in benchmark tests, remains to be seen.





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