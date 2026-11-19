Faster transcription with no time limit.

ChatGPT’s new Live Dictation feature transcribes audio prompts faster, with no more 10-minute limit. ﻿is a news writer covering all things consumer tech. Stevie started out at Laptop Mag writing news and reviews on hardware, gaming, and AI.globally on all ChatGPT plans on the web, desktop app, and iOS and Android apps.

While using dictation in ChatGPT, you can tap or click the audio waveform to show the live text transcript the AI is generating, then edit it in the prompt box when you’re done. Along with faster transcription, OpenAI also announced it’s removing the 10-minute recording limit on voice dictation in ChatGPT, and it says the feature is getting “more reliable.

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” The update follows an overhaul for ChatGPT’sand limited to Plus, Enterprise, Edu, Business, and Pro workspaces, but you can also use ChatGPT’s prompt box dictation feature to ask it to transcribe voice messages or turn them into bullet points. The first Nvidia RTX Spark mini PCs launch today from Asus, Dell, and MSI. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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