Code in iOS 27.3 has a flag for ‘Conversational Apps.’

Terrence O'Brien is the Verge’s weekend editor. He’s covered the tech industry for over 18 years and knows a thing or two about synths. Code in the iOS 27.3 beta suggests that Apple could add support for chatbots to its smart home hub.

There’s a flag listed for a “Conversational Apps” category. While there are no details about what apps would fall under that heading, it seems reasonable that AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude could be added to HomeView. According toon X, that new beta also adds support for bidirectional audio routing and session management, but says it’s “still not fully wired up. ”protection that will require a user to authenticate themselves with an iPhone after three failed attempts.

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It will also have a lockout system with increasingly longer wait times, starting at one hour for the second lockout, and climbing to eight for the fourth. Why a new report on Anthropic automating AI development is alarming researchersAnker’s new window-mounted camera monitors the outside of your home from within it. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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