JPMorgan Chase said a cyberattack on its vendors exposed some customer data, while Mastercard said third-party incidents affected some cardholders.

JPMorgan Chase said some customers' data may be impacted after one of its vendors was hit by a cyberattack. Vernon Yuen/Nexpher Images via Getty ImagesMarketing data was exposed, possibly affecting some customer names and emails, it said.

JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard and Visa said Thursday that there were cyber incidents at the companies' third-party vendors. As a result, some customer data has been exposed. Chase said in an X post that vendors who provide services to the banking giant "were the target of a cyber attack.

Also read JPMorgan Chase Confirms Data Breach Targeting Third-Party Vendors

" "Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses,"spokesperson told Business Insider that the credit card firm was recently informed of an "incident at a third-party provider that resulted in the exposure of limited amount of email addresses" from a "small subset" of cardholders enrolled in a certain benefit program. "There is no impact to the Mastercard payment network or the ability for people to use their cards," the spokesperson said.

The Mastercard spokesperson added that the exposure has been contained and that the company's teams were working with the provider to support the affected cardholders as needed. A spokesperson for Visa told Business Insider that there was also an incident involving a third-party service provider in the Asia Pacific region.

Advertisement

"Visa's systems were not involved and were not impacted. No payments data such as card numbers were affected," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson did not immediately respond to the question of whether other customer information was impacted. It was not clear who the targeted vendors were, how many customers may have been affected, or whether the same hackers were behind the incidents.

"JPMorganChase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems — there is no evidence this is cyber-related," the bank previously said in a