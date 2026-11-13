Chase Taylor Sues Kanye West for Locking Musician in Wyoming High School

Opera musician Chase Taylor alleges Kanye West locked him in a Wyoming high school to compose a biblical opera. The federal lawsuit details abusive conditions and unpaid compensation.

Opera musician Chase Taylor has initiated a federal civil lawsuit against Kanye West, alleging that the rapper hired him to perform in a biblical opera but then confined him in a Wyoming high school band room to create the work from scratch.

The legal complaint, filed on Wednesday, November 11, asserts that West's creative process involved locking Taylor and other performers in the facility and ordering them to complete the composition within four days.

Lawsuit Details Confinement Allegations

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The lawsuit states that Taylor was flown to a high school in Wyoming under the impression that he would perform in an existing production. Instead, the filing claims West revealed there was no pre-existing music, score, or lyrics for the project. Taylor's attorneys argue that the rapper had arranged to monetize the production but failed to prepare the actual opera, leaving Taylor with a directive to compose the entire work on the spot.

According to the court documents, the defendants locked the door to the band room and instructed Taylor to work until the opera was finished. Taylor allegedly objected to these conditions, requesting that the doors be unlocked and that the team be provided with sufficient food, water, and appropriate time off to sleep. The filing emphasizes that the confinement was part of an abusive environment created to force the creative output under duress.

Working Conditions and Performer Treatment

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The complaint describes squalid working conditions for the more than 150 performers involved in the project. The Wyoming high school band room reportedly lacked adequate space for rest, forcing musicians to sit and sleep on the floor during their breaks. The lawsuit further alleges that the defendants failed to provide enough food for the large group of artists working under the tight deadline.

Taylor claims he was lured into the Ye opera project with promises of lucrative compensation, producer credit, and future work opportunities. Despite his efforts to complete the opera in just four days, the musician asserts that he has not been properly paid for his labor. The filing notes that the creative process was turbulent due to the lack of preparation and the restrictive environment.

Unpaid Compensation and Ongoing Disputes

Nearly seven years after the event, Taylor maintains that West incorporated his arrangements into the rapper's albums and concerts without providing due credit or payment. The lawsuit charges that West continues to earn millions from Taylor's work while denying him compensation. This civil action follows similar accusations made by another individual, who also claimed West was shocked to find the opera unwritten. That separate case remains pending in the legal system.

The biblical opera, which ran for just 45 minutes at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, received negative reviews upon its release. The current lawsuit does not accuse West of criminal wrongdoing but seeks civil remedies for the alleged breach of contract and unfair labor practices. The filing highlights the disparity between the commercial success generated by Taylor's contributions and the lack of financial return for the musician.

Taylor's legal team is seeking redress for the unpaid wages and the harsh conditions experienced during the production. The case underscores the complexities of high-profile artistic collaborations where contractual obligations and creative control often clash. As the civil lawsuit proceeds, it will examine the specific financial transactions and agreements made between Taylor and West's production team during the planning stages of the opera.

Legal experts note that civil lawsuits of this nature often hinge on the interpretation of verbal agreements and the specific terms of employment offered to the artists. The outcome may set precedents for how performers are treated in large-scale, improvised creative projects. For now, Taylor remains hopeful that the court will recognize the value of his work and the severity of the conditions described in the filing.