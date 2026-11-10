Chase McWhorter Jokes About Divorce Filing as Miranda Hope Responds

Chase McWhorter responded with humor after Miranda Hope McWhorter filed for divorce, while Us Weekly confirmed a kiss involving costar Jessi Draper.

Chase McWhorter responded with humor on Monday, November 9, after a court filing revealed that Miranda Hope McWhorter had filed for divorce from him. McWhorter shared a screenshot of a headline about the filing and joked that he would win the war even if Miranda had won the battle. The reality star, known from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, later said he was only kidding and had known about the filing for some time.

Miranda Hope McWhorter, 27, has also spoken publicly. Her costar Jessi Draper is at the center of the latest drama, after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Draper kissed Chase McWhorter, who is Miranda's ex-husband. The story has spread across the MomTok world of reality television, where cast members frequently discuss their personal lives on social media.

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Divorce Filing and Chase McWhorter's Reaction

Court documents obtained by The Sun showed that Miranda Hope McWhorter filed for divorce from Chase McWhorter, news that broke on Monday, November 9. The couple announced their split in August 2024, seven years after they married. They share a son, Brooks, and a daughter, Cohen.

In his video reaction, Chase McWhorter said the filing took so long because of laziness, which he described as the only explanation he could offer. He said he was his ex-wife's biggest supporter and promised he would no longer behave like a loser. He also said he had not dillydallied with any of Miranda's friends for months and described himself as eight months sober from the friendlies.

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Miranda Hope McWhorter Disputes Her Ex-Husband's Account

Miranda Hope McWhorter told Entertainment Tonight in a statement on Thursday, March 26, that she had known there had been communication between Chase McWhorter and Jessi Draper, but she did not know how far it had gone. Her statement made clear that the extent of the contact was news to her.

In the comments section of Chase McWhorter's video, Miranda pushed back on his explanation. She wrote that she had been the one who filled out all the paperwork, and that anyone who read the filing would know she had taken care of everything. She also said she was sorry that this was how Chase was finding out about the situation, which suggests she had not expected him to learn of it this way.

Jessi Draper Kiss Draws Attention Across Reality Television

Jessi Draper's kiss with Chase McWhorter has become the central storyline in the MomTok drama that Chase McWhorter later mocked in a tongue-in-cheek Instagram video. On Saturday, March 28, he posted the clip, set to ZoHendrix' song Seasons, in which he stares at his own hands. The video was widely viewed as a response to the attention surrounding the kiss.

Earlier, Chase McWhorter told a podcast called Boyfriend Material in April that he and Jessi Draper had just kissed after Draper's separation. In a separate 2024 interview, he said he and Miranda had likely married too quickly, which he believed explained why their relationship remained cordial. He said the two still chatted often when exchanging the children.