Chase Infiniti’s So Kate Era Continues in New York City

Chase Infiniti stopped by 'The Daily Show' in New York for an interview on Wednesday, wearing a burgundy look with the So Kate heels in black.

” show on Hulu, the actress has been going from press tours to award season events nonstop in the last few months, all while gliding from one red carpet after another inMost recently, Infiniti is still promoting the series, which was recently renewed for Season Two, and on Wednesday she stopped by “The Daily Show” in New York for an interview, wearing a burgundy look with theBella Thorne Makes a Case for Extreme Platforms in New Louboutin Drop The pumps are a signature style for the brand and a red carpet mainstay thanks to their versatility and ability to pair well with just about any outfit.

The shoes feature a sleek, elongated silhouette and a sharply pointed toe that makes them ultrafeminine but still makes a statement. Its signature deep, sculpted vamp enhances the foot, while the low-cut sides expose the instep of the foot, giving the silhouette a strikingly delicate yet confident edge. The shoes are set on an ultra-slim 120mm stiletto and incredibly steep heel that reveals the Loubi red of the iconic sole.

The red sole adds a pop of color and an instantly recognizable detail for the French luxury footwear brand. The actress’ pair is crafted from a glossy black patent calf leather, but they are also available in white and a nude blush shade. The style retails for $945.they have taken on a life of their own, and other celebrities have been credited with providing the classic heels with a boost in popularity.

Stars likehas been looked at as the one who made them popular for the Gen Z and younger generations. Infiniti has been spotted wearing the heels on numerous occasions, becoming another strong contender in the “So Kate’s biggest fan” conversation.fall 2026 ensemble that was designed with intricate draping on the skirt that created a slight opening right down the center of the midi-length garment.

She paired the skirt with a cropped burgundy jacket and a matching blouse with a high-neck tie. The award-winning actor sat down with Michael Kosta to discuss her starring role in the Hulu series “The Testaments. ” She talked about the responsibility of playing Agnes and doing justice to Margaret Atwood’s characters, and winning a Gotham Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series earlier this week.

Infiniti also talked about what she learned from the professionalism, passion, and gentle leadership while filming her first movie “One Battle After Another,” which was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and took home the Oscar for Best Picture in March. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tulsa King Season 5: Could New York Be the New Setting?Despite not being officially renewed, 'Tulsa King' is already preparing for a fifth season, with a writers' room opened and a potential move to New York City on the cards. The change could bring the series back to its protagonist's roots and offer new challenges and storylines.

Read more »

New York Democrats take first step toward drawing new congressional lines ahead of 2028Amid the national redistricting war, New York lawmakers gave preliminary approval to a constitutional amendment that would provide them with more map-drawing power.

Read more »

Prince William and Kate Middleton unlikely to attend FIFA World Cup 2026 in New York CityRoyal reporter Emily Nash exclusively told Page Six that Prince William and Kate Middleton have no current plans to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 in New York City. There has been a lot of talk about this over the past few months, but no invitation has surfaced so far, so right now I doubt it will happen, Nash said.

Read more »

‘This is not New York:’ Florida HOA relents after pressure mounts over new policy, AG saysAfter putting pressure on a Florida HOA to change a new rule, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on Wednesday night that the group had finally relente

Read more »