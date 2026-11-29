Chase Hendricks’ words summed Cal’s most decisive victory ever in ACC play. “This game it just seemed like everything was going right,” the wide receiver said a

“This game it just seemed like everything was going right,” the wide receiver said after the Bears beat Pittsburgh 41-17 on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

The 24-point margin was Cal’s biggest in a conference game since joining the ACC in 2024. The Bears’ previous eight conference victories over three seasons were all by single digits and by an average margin of just 4 points. Everything certainly went right for Hendricks, who caught 14 passes for 139 yards — both career highs, including his three seasons at Ohio University — and a touchdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chase Hendricks eludes a Pitt tackler | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect He also boosted his season total to 83 receptions, ranks him ninth nationally and elevates him to No. 6 on Cal's single-seson list. Including his time at Ohio U, he now has 205 career catches. Coach Tosh Lupoi said he considered several candidates to receive the game ball before awarding it to Hendricks.