Chase Elliott Wins Chaotic Daytona 500 After Late-Race Wrecks

Chase Elliott claims victory at the Daytona 500 after a thrilling and chaotic race filled with multiple major crashes, sending shockwaves through the field. The race was marked by two weather delays, a presidential motorcade, and a final lap showdown.

Chase Elliott won the Daytona 500 on Sunday night, overcoming a string of late-race wrecks that took out several contenders and propelled him to victory lane. The race was a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring two weather delays totaling over 3 1/2 hours, a presidential motorcade, and a final lap showdown that saw Elliott capitalize on another wreck. NASCAR opted not to drop the caution flag, allowing the field to race to the finish.

Elliott, 27, sealed his 14th Cup Series victory, navigating the chaotic track conditions and pushing forward to secure his spot in the record books. This win was particularly special for Elliott, as he set his sights on the championship race in Phoenix, aiming to build on his third-place standings finish in the past two years. \The race was marked by several high-impact crashes that sent shockwaves through the field. Notably, Noah Gragson, in an attempt to maneuver past other drivers, performed a wheelie and flipped his car. His vehicle landed upside down before hitting the outside wall, forcing a red flag. This incident prompted a wave of reactions from viewers and competitors alike, highlighting the inherent risks and unpredictable nature of the Daytona 500. Other prominent drivers like Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, and Brad Keselowski also experienced setbacks due to these crashes, their chances at victory dashed. The chaos began earlier in the race when Logano and Stenhouse collided, triggering an accordion effect that sent several cars, including those driven by former Cup champions Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott, spinning in various directions. \The race saw several notable drivers make their marks, both through victory and valiant efforts. Tyler Reddick finished second, while Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion and now the majority owner of Legacy Motor Club, secured an impressive third-place finish. Johnson's performance marked his highest finish since his 2013 victory in the Daytona 500. He expressed a range of emotions, reflecting on the unique experience of being an owner and the intensity of the competition. Other drivers, such as Helio Castroneves and Martin Truex Jr., had their races cut short due to accidents before the halfway point. Castroneves, participating in the Daytona 500 under a new rule allowing for a provisional spot for a “world-class driver,” expressed disappointment but acknowledged his learning experience. Truex, who retired from full-time racing last season, also shared his disappointment, noting that this was likely his last chance to win the Daytona 500





