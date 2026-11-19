Chase said the cyberattack did not cause any disruption to services, and that it was not related to the outage that impacted some online banking customers earlier in the week.

Chase said the cyberattack did not cause any disruption to services, and that it was not related to the outage that impacted some online banking customers earlier in the week.

The bank announced the update Thursday morning, saying hackers were believed to have “accessed certain marketing data,” which may include customer names and email addresses. JPMorgan Chase on Thursday warned customers that some of their information may be at risk after a third-party vendor that provides services to the bank was hit by a cyberattack. The bank announced the update Thursday morning, saying hackers were believed to have"accessed certain marketing data," which may include customer names and email addresses.

Also read Chase Bank customers may be affected after hackers access marketing data

Chase added that the cyberattack did not cause any disruption to services, and that it was not related to the outage that impacted some online banking customers earlier in the week. We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber attack. Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses.

…According to NBC News, Mastercard was impacted by a similar cyberattack, with some customer data exposed.

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"We were recently informed of an incident at a third-party provider that resulted in the exposure of limited amount of email addresses – non-payments information – from a small subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefit program," Mastercard said in a statement sent to NBC News on Thursday. "There is no impact to the Mastercard payment network or the ability for people to use their cards.

At this time, the exposure has been contained and our teams are working with the provider to support the impacted cardholders as needed.

"The cyberattacks come days after a widespread JPMorgan Chase outage left ripple effects through the financial system. The outage, JPMorgan Chase said, was a"temporary issue related to a software bug in an on-premise hardware system.

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