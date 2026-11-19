Chase Bank says a cyberattack which targeted third party vendors who provide services to the bank may have exposed customer information.

Chase Bank says a cyberattack which targeted third party vendors who provide services to the bank may have exposed customer information. RELATED: Thousands report banking outages Monday; Chase cites software bug, other banks report transaction delays In a post on X, Chase says it believes the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by the vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses.

We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber attack. Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses. Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring. There is no connection to service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week.

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“Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring,” Chase said. RELATED: A technical issue at JPMorgan Chase triggers online banking delays for major US banks Chase says the cyberattack is not believed to be connected to the technical issues that led to service disruptions at multiple banks earlier this week.