Chase Bank Refunds Stolen Money After 7 On Your Side Investigation

A California woman's $1,500 was fraudulently withdrawn from her Chase bank account by an imposter. Despite the Orinda branch's initial support, Chase denied her refund request. 7 On Your Side's intervention led to Chase reversing its decision and refunding the stolen money.

A woman in the East Bay, California alleges that someone impersonating her fraudulently withdrew $1,500 from her Chase bank account at a local branch. Despite not having a bank card or PIN, the suspect convinced a teller to make the withdrawals using a fake driver's license. It was the teller's suspicion during a third attempted withdrawal that alerted Katrina to the situation. The suspect claimed to have forgotten her phone and left, never to return.

Katrina filed a police report, and the Orinda branch recommended she open a claim with Chase's fraud department. However, Chase's initial response denied her claim, stating that either Katrina authorized the withdrawals or benefited from them. Frustrated, Katrina reached out to 7 On Your Side for assistance. After 7 On Your Side's involvement, Chase reversed its decision and refunded the stolen money to Katrina. Katrina shared her experience and expressed gratitude to 7 On Your Side for their help. The Orinda Police Department confirmed that they received video footage of the suspect from the bank and the investigation remains active.





