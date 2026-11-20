Laura Grimm, NOAA Deputy Under Secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere, provides an update on the Recreational Angler Partnership Improvement Directive and how it is advancing the Restoring American Saltwater Angling and Recreation Executive Order.

Laura Grimm, NOAA Deputy Under Secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere, provides an update on the Recreational Angler Partnership Improvement Directive and how it is advancing the Restoring American Saltwater Angling and Recreation Executive Order.

Families enjoy a day of fishing in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Credit: NOAA Fisheries Marine recreational fishing remains a key component of our nation's economy and an economic engine for coastal communities across the country. The recent highlighted an all-time high of 96 percent of our U.S. fish stocks are not subject to overfishing. In 2025, we removed Atlantic blue marlin, Gulf of America gag grouper, and Mid-Atlantic summer flounder from the overfishing list, among other species.

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NOAA continues to work on behalf of both recreational and commercial fishermen to ensure U.S. fisheries are the most sustainable in the world.once again highlighted the importance of marine recreational fishing across our coastal communities. Recreational fishing generated $146 billion in sales impacts, supported 685,000 jobs, and contributed $78.9 billion in value-added impacts nationwide. Anglers in the Gulf had the highest total trip expenditures with $5.5 billion, followed by anglers in the South Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic .

These are some impressive numbers! A key to keeping our recreational fisheries sustainable is good management decisions based on trusted, scientifically rigorous data. Earlier this year, Dr. Neil Jacobs and I launched the , also known as RAPID. RAPID is the partner-driven process to identify the ideal system for collaborative recreational fisheries data collection.

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RAPID is an opportunity to improve how states, regions, and NOAA work together to collect data by identifying areas of strengths and challenges in our current systems and partnering on solutions. Since the RAPID launch, we have mobilized partners to help lead this process at both national and regional levels. We have activated eight regional planning teams consisting of our state, commission, council partners and NOAA staff that are organizing workshop agendas to meet their regional fishery needs.

We are excited to be moving into this action phase with these upcoming workshops: While anglers will have the ability to attend and listen in to these regional workshops, we also need your direct input. National angler listening sessions will offer a space for comments, feedback, and questions about the RAPID process.

The dates for these sessions are:"Restoring American Saltwater Angling and Recreation," the NOAA team and our partners are working to ensure our recreational fisheries are being managed with the best available data. As I have said many times, NOAA’s success is based on the success of American fishermen. Thank you all for your continued support for these key initiatives, and I will see you out on the water soon!