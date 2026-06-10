ChartCipher's Trend Report Reveals Insights into Today's Hits

ChartCipher's trend report highlights the most common primary genres, themes, moods, tempos, and tonal characters of hits from 2021 to 2025. The report reveals the direction of movement between Streaming Songs and Radio Songs, providing insights into the qualities shaping today's hits.

ChartCipher's trend report reveals insights into the qualities shaping today's hits on Streaming Songs and Radio Songs . The report highlights the most common primary genres, themes, moods, tempos, and tonal characters of hits from 2021 to 2025.

Pop was the most common primary genre represented on both charts, with notable pop torchbearers including Swift, Justin Bieber, and Tate McRae. Rock gained meaningful ground on both charts, while love lost ground in hits over the past five years. Moods such as detached, angry, and reluctant gained, alongside optimistic and happy moods. Hits grew progressively slower over the past five years, with under 79 beats per minute becoming the most common tempo range on both charts.

Country played a fundamentally different role on each chart, with a reliable structural pillar on radio and a smaller and more volatile presence on Streaming Songs. Major keys leaned major on Radio Songs, while Streaming Songs carried a heavier minor-key presence. The tonal character of hits split clearly along chart lines, with Streaming Songs running consistently darker and Radio Songs spreading more evenly between brighter and darker timbres.

Streaming Songs consistently featured a larger share of songs exceeding four minutes, reflecting the on-demand freedom from time constraints. The two charts show starkly different approaches to lyrical repetition, with Radio Songs concentrated in moderate repetitiveness and Streaming Songs' lyrics skewed toward lower repetition. The direction of movement between the two charts themselves is the most consequential finding across this five-year analysis





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Chartcipher Streaming Songs Radio Songs Pop Rock Love Moods Tempos Tonal Characters

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