Charlotte Wright's terrifying struggle with Multiple Sclerosis: 'I felt like a prisoner in my own home'

Between 2000 and 2020, the number of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients in the UK doubled, rising from fewer than 100,000 to 190,000. Every year, the number of UK patients living with the condition also rises by around six per cent, according to research. Experts are concerned that more younger people, like Charlotte Wright, are being diagnosed.

For three years, Charlotte Wright's confusing symptoms were dismissed as nothing to worry about - until the terrifying truth was revealed. The student from Bolton was about to turn 19 when she began to experience strange health problems.

These ranged from brain fog to a loss of sensation in her face, as well as bouts of vertigo - severe dizzy spells. However, Charlotte's most distressing symptom was night-time seizures - where her muscles would stiffen, her limbs would jerk and she would lose consciousness. Influenced by her GP's explanation that her seizures were likely panic attacks brought on by anxiety, Charlotte was prescribed antidepressant tablets. But she was immediately sceptical of this diagnosis.

It was thanks to her mother, Diane, that she was eventually diagnosed with MS. DIANE, PUT CHARLOTTE'S SYMPTOMS INTO THE NHS SYMPTOMS CHECKER - AN ONLINE TOOL WHICH DIRECTED PATIENTS TO THE CORRECT HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL. CONCERNINGLY, IT CONCLUDED THAT CHARLOTTE HAD SUFFERED A STROKE. SCANS IN HOSPITAL REVEALED SIGNS OF MS IN HER BRAIN AND SPINAL CORD. CHARLOTTE WAS EVENTUALLY DIAGNOSED WITH RELAPSING-REMITTING MS - THE MOST COMMON FORM OF THE DISEASE.

CHARLOTTE NOW RELIES ON A WHEELCHAIR AS SHE NO LONGER HAS FULL FUNCTION OF HER LEGS. SHE OFTEN FEELS LIKE A PRISONER IN HER OWN HOME. BETWEEN 2000 AND 2020, THE NUMBER OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS PATIENTS IN THE UK DOUBLED, RISING FROM FEWER THAN 100,000 TO 190,000. NIGHTTIME SEIZURES CAN OCCURR IN PEOPLE WITH MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; HOWEVER, THEY CAN BE A RELATIVELY UNCOMMON PRESENTATION AND INDIVIDUAL CIRCUMSTANCES CAN VARY SIGNIFICANTLY.

THESE TYPICALLY INCLUDE VISION PROBLEMS, MUSCLE WEAKNESS, NUMBNESS AND FATIGUE. SOME PATIENTS MAY ALSO EXPERIENCE CHANGES IN BLADDER HABITS, AN ELECTRIC-SHOCK SENSATION DOWN THE SPINE OR LIMBS, OR EVEN DIZZY SPELLS. EXPERT DI commentARIES ON MS CASES ON THE RISE, IT IS CRUCIAL THAT PATIENTS AND GPs FAMILIARISE THEMSELVES WITH THE EARLY SYMPTOMS





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mental Health Diversity Incurable Neurological Conditions Awareness Rise Of Cases

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Edgar Wright's 10 Favorite Movies, RankedEdgar Wright's favorite movie picks.

Read more »

Edgar Wright | ScreenRantThe latest and exclusive Edgar Wright coverage from ScreenRant.

Read more »

Princess Charlotte set to become Princess Royal, follow in Anne's footstepsAccording to a royal expert, 11-year-old Princess Charlotte is destined to take on the prestigious Princess Royal title when her father becomes King. The late Queen Elizabeth II traditionally bestowed additional honors on her children, and King Charles might be inclined to do the same for Charlotte.

Read more »

The Wright Brothers built this plane–and changed the world foreverOrville and Wilbur Wright's original 1903 Flyer made history. But it took them another two years, among crashes and technical glitches, to create the first truly practical airplane.

Read more »