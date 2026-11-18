Charlotte has asked a judge to throw out a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Iryna Zarutska's family, arguing governmental immunity protects decisions about transit security. The family alleges security failures allowed Decarlos Brown Jr. to board a train and stab Zarutska in August 2025.

The City of Charlotte has formally requested that a judge dismiss a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of Iryna Zarutska, asserting that critical decisions regarding transit security are shielded by governmental immunity.

The city submitted a comprehensive 34-page motion to a Mecklenburg County Superior Court judge on Monday, asking the court to throw out all claims against the municipality and prevent the family from re-filing them in the future.

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Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was fatally stabbed in the neck aboard a Lynx Blue Line train on August 22, 2025, approximately four minutes after she boarded the vehicle.

Surveillance footage captured Decarlos Brown Jr. seated directly behind Zarutska before he launched the attack that took her life shortly after she had departed her shift at a local pizzeria.

Brown, who is currently charged with murder, appears to have boarded the train without paying a fare or presenting a valid transit pass.

The Charlotte Area Transit System operates its light-rail network without turnstiles or fare gates, a structural reality that the city acknowledged in its new legal filing.

Charlotte confirmed that no private security guard was present inside the specific train car when Zarutska was killed during the tragic incident.

The family initiated their lawsuit in August, naming both the City of Charlotte and its private transit security contractor, Professional Police Services.

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They alleged that severe security failures left passengers vulnerable to violent crime on the public transit system.

The plaintiffs argued that enhanced fare enforcement, physical barriers, and adequate security personnel could have prevented Brown from boarding or carrying out the stabbing.

Charlotte firmly denies that it ignored passenger safety protocols or neglected its duties to the public.

The city maintains that CATS had maintained contracted armed and unarmed security forces and coordinated closely with local law enforcement prior to the tragedy.

Furthermore, the municipality undertook various other public-safety initiatives to protect riders on the transit network.

In its defense, Charlotte argues that Brown acted entirely alone and that the attack could not have been predicted based on previous crime data across the system.

The city contends that the lawsuit improperly challenges law-enforcement deployment, transit policing, crime prevention strategies, security-contractor oversight, and public-safety administration.

Charlotte argues that these specific activities are government functions that are shielded from liability under North Carolina law.

Zarutska's legal team anticipated this defense and argued in their initial filing that Charlotte had waived its immunity.

They contended that operating a light-rail system that charges fares constitutes a proprietary function rather than a governmental one, which would expose the city to liability.

The family's complaint also highlights concerning financial data from the North Carolina state auditor regarding safety spending.

The auditor found that Charlotte and CATS planned to spend approximately $2.23 million on safety and security equipment in 2025.

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However, they only spent about $470,000, leaving roughly $1.76 million unspent and causing some planned security work to remain unfinished.

Despite these unspent funds, the city argues that Brown's failure to pay for a ticket did not signal an intent to attack Zarutska.

Charlotte asserts that decisions regarding security staffing levels, guard placements, surveillance systems, and fare enforcement did not cause her death.

The municipality maintains that Brown alone is legally and morally responsible for the death of Iryna Zarutska.

If the judge permits any of the family's claims against Charlotte to proceed, the city argues it should not be required to pay Zarutska's estate more than $1 million.

The case has drawn significant national attention and fueled an intense debate over public safety standards in North Carolina.

Brown could potentially face the death penalty if he is convicted of the capital charges.

U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson of the Western District of North Carolina recently stated that the federal case against Brown must be airtight.

This comes after Brown was initially deemed incompetent to stand trial, a status that prosecutors said would not stop the case from moving forward.

The judge has not yet issued a ruling on the city's motion to dismiss the wrongful-death lawsuit.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the City of Charlotte, Professional Police Services, and an attorney representing Zarutska's estate for comment.

This ongoing legal battle continues to impact the local community and raises serious questions about transit security protocols.