Charlotte visits Los Angeles after Doncic's 43-point outing

Charlotte Hornets (4-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (12-2, second in the Western Conference)

The Lakers have gone 5-1 in home games. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the league with 16.7 fast break points per game led by Doncic averaging 3.9.

The Hornets are 1-5 on the road. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference allowing just 109.8 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting. The Lakers make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents .

Also read Wendy Phillips Spotted in Los Angeles: 74-Year-Old Star of Midnight Run and Bugsy

The Hornets' 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents .is shooting 68.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 32.4 points over the last 10 games.1 minute agoLAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 120.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 11.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Advertisement

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 98.2 points, 46.7 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.