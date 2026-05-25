Charlotte’s Exclusive Chelsea Affair

Princess Charlotte is a firm Chelsea supporter unlike her father and brother who follow Aston Villa, with Prince William revealing the news in a recent visit to Cornwall.

The young royal, Princess Charlotte , has an interest in sport unlike her brother and father, Prince William and Prince of Wales who follow football, with Charlotte specifically showing enthusiasm for the London-based club Chelsea.

The Prince of Wales revealed that his daughter Charlotte, 11, is a firm supporter of Chelsea Football Club in a recent visit to a sustainable housing development in Cornwall. Hours after witnessing Aston Villa's historic Europa League win from the stands in Istanbul, Prince William shared that his daughter loves Chelsea, leaving royal fans delighted. Unlike her father and brother, who are both avid Aston Villa fans, Charlotte is keen to forge her own sporting path.

Pictured: Charlotte during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final last summer. Hours later, Prince William visited a sustainable housing development in Cornwall while still wearing shades after losing his voice. During his visit, another youngster mentioned that she is also a Chelsea fan, to which Prince William responded with the same sentiment - his daughter loves Chelsea.

Meanwhile, another royal fan added that Prince William lets his children choose who they support, with his wife Kate being a Chelsea fan. Despite his long-standing support for Aston Villa, Prince William stated he would be happy for his children to support any football team, but they will all find their own teams in time. Pictured: Prince William at the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final last July





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