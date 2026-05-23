Charlotte Proudman Claims Reality Television is 'Just the Tip of the Iceberg' for Sexual Abuse

A lawyer representing one of the women who alleged to have been raped on Channel 4's UK reality show Married at First Sight calls on broadcasters to prioritize protection and safeguarding of all those involved in reality television shows as the scale of the issue across reality TV appears to be huge.

The alleged rapes and sexual abuse on Channel 4's Married at First Sight UK are 'just the tip of the iceberg' of the abuse on reality television , according to a campaigning lawyer.

Charlotte Proudman, who represents one of the women who sensationally claims they were raped on the show, says she knows the scale of the issue across reality TV is huge from her own research. Calling for the reality TV experiment to be cancelled, she also accused broadcasters of 'prioritising clicks and viewership above protection and safeguarding' and said people who worked on the 'so-called welfare teams' on shows like MAFS were 'not sufficiently trained to provide protection and support for victims'.

The lawyer, whose client Lizzie, a pseudonym for her real name, said Lizzie was raped and threatened with an acid attack by her MAFS UK onscreen spouse - who denies the claims - said the problem was exacerbated by such reality shows' deliberate pairings to trigger 'explosive outbursts' for better viewing figures.

'I know this is the tip of the iceberg not just for Married at First Sight but for the wider industry because I've spoken to women who have been former contestants on dating and reality TV shows who have experienced what I would categorise as domestic abuse,' Ms Proudman added. More than three million typically tune in to the UK version of the show, making it one of Channel 4's most lucrative shows.

But this week's Panorama heard allegations from one woman on camera who claimed she had been subjected to a non-consensual sex act and two anonymous women who claimed they had been raped on the show. All three accused the production welfare team from CPL, which makes the show for Channel 4, of not doing enough to help them.

None of the women had contacted the police about the incidents by the time of broadcast and the three 'husbands' involved deny the claims - but Channel 4 has now shelved the forthcoming series which was already filmed and ready to broadcast and has also shelved all repeats of the show. It is not clear how Channel 4 will handle the situation moving forward or if there will be any more investigations conducted





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