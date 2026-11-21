Sarah Michelle Gellar's 17-year-old daughter Charlotte Prinze debuted on the red carpet at the People and InStyle Drive-By Party in Las Vegas, marking a new public chapter for the actress's family.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, the iconic actress known for her role in the 1990s television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, stepped out on the red carpet on Friday alongside her 17-year-old daughter, Charlotte Prinze. The event was the People and InStyle Drive-By Party held in Las Vegas, marking the first time the teenager has appeared on the step-and-repeat with her famous mother. The duo presented a striking coordinated appearance, both choosing elegant black ensembles that highlighted their close bond and matching fashion sense.

Charlotte Prinze Fashion Debut Details

The 17-year-old Charlotte Prinze wore a chic outfit consisting of a skirt, a funnel-neck leather jacket, sheer pantyhose, and booties. Standing slightly taller than her petite mother, Charlotte showcased loose waves in her brunette hair, contrasting with Gellar's blonde locks which were styled in a similar fashion. The mother-daughter pair drew attention for their stylish yet understated looks, proving that Charlotte is ready for the spotlight as she makes her official entry into high-profile celebrity events.

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Gellar and Prinze Family Style

At 49 years old, Sarah Michelle Gellar turned heads in a thigh-grazing, subtly sparkly, sleeveless mini dress paired with sheer tights and Mary Jane-style heels. The fit figure of the actress was on full display in the clinging look, which complemented the youthful energy of her daughter. Gellar, who shares Charlotte with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., has recently begun to share more of her family life with the public, moving away from years of keeping her children entirely private. This red carpet appearance follows a series of social media posts where Gellar unveiled her children's faces for the first time in September, celebrating their back-to-back birthdays on September 19 and 20.

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Previous Public Appearances and Family Life

This event follows earlier public sightings of the family, including an Instagram post earlier this month where Gellar shared photos with Charlotte at an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. At that game, the mother and daughter were seen smiling for photos while wearing matching black sunglasses. Gellar captioned the story by referring to her daughter as her built-in bestie. In addition to Charlotte, Gellar and Prinze Jr are also parents to 14-year-old son Rocky, who has recently been in the public eye for his interest in speed racing. Gellar has expressed immense pride in her son, sharing heartfelt birthday messages on social media that highlighted his achievements and the joy he brings to the family.

Historical Context of the Gellar-Prinze Union

The family's public re-emergence comes at a significant milestone for Gellar and Prinze Jr, who have been married since 2002. The couple met on the set of the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer and went on to become a defining Hollywood it couple of the 1990s and 2000s, starring together as Fred and Daphne in the Scooby-Doo live-action films released in 2002 and 2004. To mark their wedding anniversary in September, Gellar shared throwback photos of the couple, noting that while 26 years had passed since they met, they had been married for 24 years. This red carpet debut in Las Vegas serves as a modern continuation of their enduring public presence, now expanded to include their growing teenage children.