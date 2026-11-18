Former Miss Great Britain finalist Charlotte Lister endured a decade of hip agony. She finally received a correct diagnosis of bursitis, highlighting confusion with arthritis.

Charlotte Lister spent ten years suffering from severe, debilitating hip pain that led her to believe she required a hip replacement at a young age. The former Miss Great Britain finalist, now 39, endured excruciating discomfort during routine activities such as walking to shops or driving, which often left her in tears and unable to sleep. For a decade, her primary care providers dismissed her symptoms as minor, leaving her to manage chronic agony with pregnancy pillows and private medical consultations.

Her medical journey took a definitive turn earlier this year when she consulted a new General Practitioner who identified the true culprit behind her decade-long suffering: bursitis. This condition involves the inflammation of the bursa, which are small fluid-filled sacs that act as cushions between bones, muscles, and skin throughout the body. The misdiagnosis meant Lister was subjected to unnecessary worry and invasive treatment considerations for a condition that is frequently treatable and often misunderstood.

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Understanding Bursitis And GTPS

Bursitis occurs when these protective sacs become irritated due to repeated friction, pressure, knocks, or falls, though it can also stem from inflammatory conditions like gout or rheumatoid arthritis. In Lister's specific case, she was diagnosed with trochanteric bursitis, which affects the bursae located over the greater trochanter, the bony prominence at the top of the thigh bone. This area is a common site for inflammation, causing a distinctive ache or burning sensation on the outside of the hip that may radiate down the thigh toward the knee.

This form of pain is categorized under the umbrella term greater trochanteric pain syndrome, or GTPS, which also includes gluteal tendinopathy. Gluteal tendinopathy involves the wear and tear or partial tearing of the tendons that attach to the deep buttock muscles, which are essential for holding the pelvis level when standing on one leg. Without these functioning tendons, individuals would physically lurch sideways with every step they take, explaining the characteristic gait changes often seen in patients with this syndrome.

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Professor Sion Glyn-Jones, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, notes that GTPS is extremely common, affecting approximately one-fifth of the population. The condition predominantly impacts individuals between the ages of 40 and 60, although it is also frequently observed in younger, sporty demographics, particularly runners. Hormonal factors, specifically falling estrogen levels, are also believed to contribute to the deterioration of tendon structure and function, making women roughly three to four times more likely to suffer from this condition than men.

Differentiating From Osteoarthritis

A significant challenge in treating this condition is the frequent confusion between GTPS and osteoarthritis of the hip, as both conditions present with overlapping symptoms such as hip pain, limping, and difficulty climbing stairs. However, the underlying mechanisms and specific pain locations differ markedly. Osteoarthritis affects the ball-and-socket joint itself, causing the bones to rub against each other and leading to restricted rotation, stiffness, and pain typically felt in the groin, buttock, or front of the thigh.

In contrast, GTPS is an issue outside the joint capsule. Patients with this syndrome typically experience pain on the side of the hip but retain full mobility within the joint itself. This distinction is clinically vital, as individuals with GTPS can usually still reach their feet, whereas those with osteoarthritis often struggle with basic tasks like putting on socks or cutting their toenails due to joint stiffness and restricted movement.

For Charlotte Lister, the correct diagnosis has provided a clear path forward after years of isolation and pain. Her experience underscores the importance of accurate differential diagnosis in chronic hip pain. Recognizing the specific signs of bursitis and GTPS can prevent patients from undergoing unnecessary surgeries, such as hip replacements, and allow them to access the appropriate treatments to restore mobility and quality of life.