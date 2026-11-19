Charlotte Hornets rookie Hannes Steinbach delivers standout G League performances, including a 31-point game against Sioux Falls, showcasing his scoring versatility and rebounding ability for the franchise.

During a preseason matchup on November 4, 2026, Charlotte Hornets power forward Hannes Steinbach warmed up at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, ahead of a contest against the Brooklyn Nets. The undrafted rookie entered the spotlight earlier that season with a series of impressive statistical displays in the G League, establishing himself as a key developmental asset for the NBA franchise.

Steinbach Scoring Prowess Against Sioux Falls

Hannes Steinbach delivered a career-defining performance in a game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he scored a team-high 31 points. He added seven rebounds, two assists, and three turnovers to his stat line, shooting an efficient 13-of-23 from the field, 4-of-10 from 3-point range, and 1-of-1 from the free throw line. This offensive explosion highlighted his ability to stretch the floor and finish through contact.

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In a separate appearance against the same Sioux Falls Skyforce squad, Steinbach contributed 19 points, one rebound, and one block. He shot 8-of-12 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, demonstrating consistent range and shot selection. These dual performances against Sioux Falls underscored his rapid adaptation to the professional game level.

Balanced Playmaking and Defense in Other Contests

Steinbach also showcased his all-around game in a victory against the Grand Rapids Gold. The undrafted rookie finished with 14 points, eight assists, four rebounds, two steals, and three turnovers. He shot 5-of-7 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free throw line, proving his capability to facilitate offense while maintaining low error rates.

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Another strong showing came against the Delaware Blue Coats, where he recorded 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two turnovers. His shooting splits included 7-of-12 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range, and a perfect 3-of-3 from the free throw line, indicating reliable execution under pressure in crucial moments.

Rebounding Dominance and Versatility on Both Ends

In a win against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Steinbach accumulated 21 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and four turnovers. He shot 8-of-15 from the field, 3-of-7 from deep, and 1-of-2 from the free throw line. The stat line reflects his versatility in creating his own shot and engaging in playmaking duties for teammates.

Steinbach also secured a significant presence on the boards in a victory against the Noblesville Boom. He scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds, added two assists, two steals, and two blocks, while committing one turnover. He shot 6-of-8 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range, and 0-of-1 from the free throw line, showing high efficiency in the paint and solid defensive instincts.

Historical Context and Franchise Development Goals

The Charlotte Hornets utilize the G League as a primary development ground for young talent like Steinbach, allowing them to refine skills against professional competition. His performances against teams such as the Capital City Go-Go and Rio Grande Valley Vipers provide measurable data for coaches evaluating his readiness for the NBA roster. The team benefits from seeing how players adapt to different defensive schemes and offensive systems across multiple venues.

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As the preseason progresses, Steinbach's ability to score efficiently and contribute in auxiliary statistical categories positions him as a compelling candidate for two-way contract consideration. His consistent output suggests that the Hornets have found a valuable role player who can contribute to both the NBA and G League sides of the franchise.