Answering reader-submitted questions about the Charlotte Hornets.

As always, I find myself immensely grateful for the platform I have to share my thoughts on the game of basketball and the Charlotte Hornets.

And I obviously appreciate each of the questions you all provided followingCharlotte makes an in-season move for a quasi-star on a disappointing team that nobody sees coming. For the most part, the Hornets' front office moves in silence. It is rare that any leaks seep through the cracks of the Spectrum Center into the ears of local or national media members, so if this trade does happen in February, it will likely come as a shock to all of us.

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This scenario is akin to what Utah did last February when they traded for Jaren Jackson Jr. The Jazz's contention window was though to be opening in nine months when the 2026-27 season started and instead of waiting until the summer when more teams had the cap space and roster flexibility to acquire JJJ, Utah boldly made their move at February's trade deadline even though they weren't looking to contend in the same season that they acquired him. I wouldn't be shocked if this is the route Charlotte goes.