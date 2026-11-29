Charlotte Hornets Can't Complete Massive Comeback Against Brooklyn, Drop Their Seventh-Straight Game
What went wrong for the Hornets tonight?
. The Bugs dropped their seventh-straight game tonight, a home contest against a Brooklyn Nets squad that is just as mired in an early-season malaise as these Hornets are.
Charlotte was buried in the first half when Brooklyn boat-raced them to the tune of a 100th percentile offensive performance. The Hornets dug deep and punched back, turning the contest into a two-point game with under a minute to go, but ultimately were unable to get over the hump. Could there have been a foul called on Charlotte's final possession?
I think there was some contact, but let's be clear: putting the game into the hands of the referee can't happen. Charlotte needs to get a shot up in that situation, and more importantly, the referees needed to adknowledge Charles Lee's attempt to call a timeout before White dribbled the ball after his absurd block of Day'Ron Sharpe.
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