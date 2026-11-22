Survivor Series: WarGames is set to take place this Saturday night in Houston, Texas, which means that WrestleMania season is just around the corner. The road t

The road to next year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' will begin in Glendale, Arizona when the 40th annualemanates from State Farm Arena on Saturday, February 6, and even some of the biggest stars in the company are excited to see who shows up.

Two-time Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair was a guest on the Ring The Belle Podcast this weekend, and teased that some long absent members of the women's roster could be making their comebacks during the rumble.

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“I think Women’s Royal Rumble is going to be so impactful," Charlotte said on Ring The Belle. "You have to comprehend that you could get a Bianca Belair return, a Naomi return, or Rhea Ripley. I don’t even know if the men–I don’t care who you bring back, but those are three pillars of the women’s division... Obviously Rhea hasn’t been out as long as the other two, but she’s deeply missed.

"in Las Vegas, Nevada. The E-S-T suffered a rather troublesome broken knuckle that kept her out of action until sheNaomi has not wrestled since she successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY atShe would relinquish the title just a couple of weeks later when she announced her own pregnancy. Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the WWE Women's Championship earlier this year for vastly different reasons.

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The Nightmare suffered a knee injury that required surgery, andCharlotte also anticipates that a number of NXT talents will have the opportunity to steal the show during next year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she has her eyes on two women in particular.

"Kelani has really come into herself, Izzi Dame has been killing it. So those two I’m excited to see.

Then obviously my bestie, Kiana James, put on a hell of a performance last year. So if she gets the opportunity to come back this year, I’m sure she’s going to do it all over again. ” NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan was one of four women from NXT to compete in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. The other three, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice and Jacy Jayne, have since been called up to the main roster.

Both Jordan and Izzi Dame have been invited to participate in the inaugural John Cena Classic on Monday, December 12. Charlotte Flair will also compete that night in Orlando Florida, so it's entirely possible that she ends up wrestling either Jordan or Dame early next month. Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI.

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He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network.

With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves.

Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com