Charlotte Flair discusses the emotional significance of the upcoming John Cena Classic, her potential rivalry with Becky Lynch and recent perSonal family events.

Charlotte Flair is poised to make history at the upcoming John Cena Classic, an event that holds profound personal and professional significance for the 14-time women's world champion. Scheduled for December fourteenth at Disney's Wide World of Sports, the showcase will feature main roster superstars competing against top NXT talents. Flair has expressed that winning the women's championship at this event carries a weight far exceeding that of a traditional WWE title, primarily due to its unique voting structure. Club WWE members will determine the winner, meaning the decision rests in the hands of the fans rather than creative staff. This democratic process allows Flair to capitalize on her current popularity as a babyface, a character shift driven by advice from John Cena to stop striving for perfection and embrace her journey. This mindset alteration has culminated in a successful run alongside Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley, earning her the genuine admiration she has long sought.

Flair views the John Cena Classic with the gravity of a major WWE Premium Live Event, particularly because it will serve as a second episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. She admits that the prospect of being voted as the inaugural champion would be an overwhelming moment, describing herself as someone who would be blown away and unsure how to handle such public acclaim. The opportunity to align her name with Cena's legacy resonates deeply with her, as she holds immense respect for Cena both as a performer and a person. Flair intends to give her all in the ring, whether facing Izzi Dame or Kelani Jordan, her two potential opponents. She has already wrestled Dame in a tag team capacity at NXT Homecoming in 2025 and views Jordan as a talent currently coming into her own, stating that either matchup would be fantastic.

Also read How Charlotte Flair shed her ‘armor’ to find WWE connection she longed for heading into Survivor Series

Following her participation in the Classic, Flair may prepare to reenter the singles title hunt, a pursuit she has not seriously engaged in since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 in 2023. During a recent segment on SmackDown, Cena publicly acknowledged Flair as the person he always envisioned breaking his world championship record. He expressed hope that he would be the one to shake her hand when she achieves her eighteenth world title. Flair revealed the profound emotional impact of these words, noting that hearing such intentional praise from Cena meant the world to her. She reflected on the journey from her first title to potentially reaching eighteen, emphasizing how much the validation from a peer she respects so highly has bolstered her morale.

The relationship between Flair and Cena extends beyond professional respect into a deep personal connection that was highlighted during a recent health scare involving Flair's father, Ric Flair. In late October, Ric Flair suffered a rough fall in Tampa which required hospitalization. Charlotte Flair was in Orlando at the time and was not on television, allowing her to rush to the hospital immediately after receiving a call from a close friend. She recounted a memorable story from her time at the hospital where Ric Flair told the medical staff that the Ultimate Warrior had dropped him on his head. While the comment provided some levity, the situation was serious, and Flair noted that she had to intervene to ensure the doctor understood the severity of the potential need for eye surgery. The experience was terrifying for Flair, reinforcing the fragility of life and the importance of her family.

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In related developments, Becky Lynch is currently focused on challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series WarGames. However, discussions on WWE Radio indicate that The Man is already contemplating her career trajectory beyond this immediate title shot. When asked about the possibility of a new singles encounter with Charlotte Flair, Lynch noted that their last one-on-one match occurred at Survivor Series in 2021, marking a five-year gap. Lynch suggested that while the timing must be right for such a high-profile matchup, the loaded history between the two women makes a return feasible. She acknowledged that they bring out either the best or the worst in each other, indicating a deep competitive dynamic that could be reignited by WrestleMania season in Saudi Arabia next April.

Lynch emphasized a current preference for competing against fresh opponents to discover what new talent can offer, naming wrestlers like AJ Lee, Nikki Bella, Maxxine Dupri, and Sol Ruca as examples. Nevertheless, she singled out Kelani Jordan as a wrestler with exceptional potential. Lynch praised Jordan's attitude, athleticism, and hunger, predicting that she will pop off the screen once she reaches the main roster. Despite some recent on-screen antics involving Jordan, Lynch sees a dedicated performer underneath the character who is motivated by a desire to be appreciated. Lynch will be in attendance at the John Cena Classic, raising the possibility that she could witness Jordan showcase her skills firsthand, potentially setting the stage for a future match between The Man and the NXT champion.