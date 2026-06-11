Charlotte Crosby Closes Down Studio Yours, Creative Space in North East

Charlotte Crosby, a former Geordie Shore star, has closed down her business called Studio Yours, a creative space for content creation in the North East. The business closure comes months after she revealed she was left in £300,000 debt after pumping her own cash into a clothing brand called Pepper Girls Club.

Charlotte Crosby has been forced to shut down her business called Studio Yours , a creative space for content creation in the North East . The former Geordie Shore star confirmed in a post on their official Instagram account that it was closing down.

The statement read: 'After an incredible couple of years, we've made the difficult decision to close Studio Yours.

'We want to say a huge thank you to every single person & business who booked in to use our creative space. 'It has been a privilege to welcome so many amazing businesses, creatives, families and brands through our doors, and we're so grateful for the memories we've made together. ' Charlotte Crosby has been forced to shut down her business called Studio Yours, a creative space for content creation in the North East.

The former Geordie Shore star confirmed in a post on their official Instagram account that it was closing down. It continued: 'We will be selling furniture & production equipment so if you've had your eye on anything, or would be interested in purchasing items from the studio, please send us a message for more information.

'Thank you again for all of your support from the North East, Studio Yours wouldn't have been what it was without you. ' Charlotte offered the use of pro equipment, nine different setups and backdrops and also had the photographers at hand if needed at the studio. The business closure comes months after Charlotte revealed she was left in £300,000 debt after pumping her own cash into a clothing brand Pepper Girls Club.

The reality TV favourite confessed she was still waiting for the business to bring in more cash to pay off what she'd already invested. Taking to Instagram, Celebrity Big Brother winner Charlotte revealed she hadn't yet got a 'penny' of the money she used to start the brand. While the clothing brand has an impressive 256k followers on social media, the number hasn't translated to enough sales for Charlotte to pay herself back.

Speaking in a candid video, Charlotte said of owning the business: 'The hardest thing with Pepper Girls Club is I have literally put so much money into this business, and that is no word of a lie.

'I've put about £300k into this business over the last eight years, and I haven't received a penny of that back. 'The company is only in debt to me, which is fine. I would love to get it to the point where I can start to get some of that money back, but it's just not there yet.

'A lot of people who start businesses have the opportunity to get investment from people, but honestly, I have tried so hard, and I get the door slammed in my face. 'I remember, I went to a meeting with someone who was going to invest, and their accountant told me that Pepper Girls Club would do good the day that pigs would fly. ' Charlotte admitted she'd made a 'big business mistake' by 'spending too much money on photoshoots'.

Charlotte has also rented out the space for brand's to host luxury dinners. She revealed that a summer collection shoot in Ibiza saw her splash 'about 20 grand '. Nonetheless, Charlotte remains optimistic that the business will pull through, saying that it has 'come a long way' since it first opened.

She concluded: 'We have so many loyal customers, we are a business that's been able to employ more and more people, so I think a victory is that we are growing. We are going in the right direction.

' Mum-of-two Charlotte is thought to be worth about £2million thanks to her TV fame. While she first hit screens on Geordie Shore, she's also appeared on Ex on the Beach, Celebs Go Dating, Coach Trip, Come Dine with Me, and Celebrity MasterChef. She won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 before appearing on the Australian version of I'm A Celebrity. She also launched her own reality show, The Charlotte Show, which followed her journey into motherhood.

More recently, Charlotte broke down in tears as she opened up about her devastating silent miscarriage after falling pregnant with her third child





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Charlotte Crosby Studio Yours Creative Space Content Creation North East Business Closure Debt Pepper Girls Club Photoshoots Luxury Dinners Optimistic Worth TV Fame Silent Miscarriage

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