Charlotte Church Homeschooling Decision

Charlotte Church has defended her decision to homeschool her children, calling it a 'more progressive way of educating' during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. She explained that partner Jonathan gives them singing lessons and 'reads to them every night'. In September 2019, it was revealed that Charlotte wanted to turn her home into a non-fee paying private school for 20 children where she would be the music teacher. The idea was part of Charlotte's The Awen Project, a democratic education community, which is still up and running to this day.

Charlotte Church has defended her decision to homeschool her children, calling it a 'more progressive way of educating ' during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

The new age singer, 40, who runs her own spiritual retreat in the Welsh countryside, discussed her right to homeschool with hosts Ranvir Singh and Paul Brand while appearing on Friday's instalment of the ITV show. She explained that partner Jonathan gives them singing lessons and 'reads to them every night'. In September 2019, it was revealed that Charlotte wanted to turn her home into a non-fee paying private school for 20 children where she would be the music teacher.

The idea was part of Charlotte's The Awen Project, a democratic education community, which is still up and running to this day. Pupils would be given a say over the rules, how they want lessons to be delivered, what food they eat and and how they travel to school. She said at the time: 'Since I've had kids I have become much more interested in education and child development.

'We started looking at schools and different mainstream options available to us. 'It started to become apparent that mainstream is struggling with underfunding and overcrowding - teachers are incredibly tested.

' Then in November it was revealed that Charlotte won a battle to turn her £2.5m home into a 20-pupil private school so she can 'liberate' children. The Awen Tribe is the first Awen Learning Community, which now operates in 'a number of temporary structures in an ancient woodland in South Wales'.





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Charlotte Church Homeschooling Progressive Way Of Educating The Awen Project Democratic Education Community Non-Fee Paying Private School Music Teacher Awen Tribe Ancient Woodland In South Wales

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