Charlie Woods Signs with Florida State Amidst Family Support and Recent District Victories

Charlie Woods officially sigNed his letter of intent to play men's golf at Florida State University during a signing ceremony at The Benjamin School, attended by his father Tiger Woods. The seventeen-year-old joins a strong recruiting class and brings recent district championship success to the Seminoles.

Charlie Woods Officially Commits to Florida State

Charlie Woods , the seventeen-year-old son of golfing legend Tiger Woods , formally completed his collegiate commitment during a signing afternoon ceremony at The Benjamin High School in Florida. The event, which honored the Class of 2027 student-athletes, saw Charlie donning an official Florida State University cap to announce his decision to play men's golf for the Seminoles. This formal signing follows a verbal commitment made nine months prior in February, marking the end of a long recruitment process. The ceremony was attended by numerous family members and supporters, including Tiger Woods , who was joined by Robert McNamara, the Executive Vice President of TGR Tiger Woods Ventures. The atmosphere was celebratory,with the group taking photographs together before Tiger offered his son a traditional fist bump to mark the occasion.

Charlie Woods will join a recruiting class that includes Miles Russell, widely regarded as one of the top junior golfers in the nation. this addition places Florida State in a robust position to build a competitive program under head coach Trey Jones, who has a proven track record of developing professional talent. Jones has previously guided players such as Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, and Luke Clanton to success on the professional circuit. The Seminoles have demonstrated consistent competitiveness at the collegiate level, reaching the NCAA Tournament in five of the last six seasons and finishing as runners-up in 2024. By adding a high-profile recruit like Woods alongside other skilled players, Florida State aims to elevate its standing among Division I programs, which currently ranks the crew at number forty-seven.

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A Record-Building Season for Benjamin High

Charlie Woods arrived at the signing ceremony with a robust portfolio of recent achievements that highlight his growing prowess on the course. Earlier in the fall season, he played a pivotal role in securing both individual and crew district titles for The Benjamin School. During the district tournament held at the Champions Club at Summerfield in Stuart, Woods sank a dramatic forty-foot putt on the eighteenth hole to secure his individual district championship with a score of two-under par or sixty-nine. This clutch performance was instrumental in helping the Buccaneers claim the team district crown as well.

His performance continued to shine during regional competitions, where he contributed significantly to Benjamin High School's victory at the Florida regional championship held at Miami Shores Country Club. In tHat event, Woods shot a one-under seventy, tying for the team lead alongside teammate Brooks Colton. His score ranked as the seventh lowest among all participants, demonstrating his ability to compete against a wide field of talented opponents. These victories underscore his readiness for the higher level of competition awaiting him in Tallahassee and illustrate his capacity to perform under pressure in critical moments.

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NIL Deals and Professional Associations

Beyond his amateur golf accomplishments, Charlie Woods has already established a significant presence in the commercial side of the sport. In September, he signed a Name, Image, and Likeness agreement with TaylorMade. This partnership carries substantial symbolic weight, as TaylorMade has been the primary sponsor of his father, Tiger Woods, since 2017. the company later collaborated with Tiger to launch the Sun Day Red brand in 2024,further deepening the family's ties to the equipment manufacturer. This endorsement pact marks another milestone in Charlie's developing career, allowing him to capitalize on his growing fame and performance while maintaining a connection to his father's professional legacy.

Woods' decision to choose Florida State over offers from numerous other prominent programs across the nation highlights the appeal of the Seminoles' golf program. While his father played two years at Stanford University,Charlie is forging a different path in the state of Florida. His recruitment class at The Benjamin School was extensive, with fifteen student-athletes signing letters of intent, ranging from lacrosse and soccer to track and swimming. However, Charlies signing drew the most attention due to his family name and his demonstrated skill as a golfer. As he prepares to join the Seminoles, all eyes will be on how he adapts to collegiate golf and whether he can replicate the success of his predecessors under Coach Jones.