The Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers clarifies Sauron's portrayal in Season 3, confirming the character remains wholly evil per Tolkien's vision despite being misunderstood.

Charlie Vickers has addressed fan concerns regarding the character of Sauron in The Rings of Power, confirming that the show remains faithful to the original text. The actor spoke exclusively with Entertainment Weekly after the release of the first four episodes of the third season.

Season 3 Audience Reception Metrics

Initial projections suggested the third season might struggle to maintain high engagement levels. Current ratings indicate a 68% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. This score represents the highest audience approval for the entire series to date.

Also read The Rings of Power Season 3 Storyline Changed Due to Uncooperative Dog

New Cast Members and Production Risks

The production has introduced new characters such as Celeborn, played by Jamie Campbell Bower. Campbell Bower brings a dedicated fanbase from his role as Vecna in Stranger Things.

The series has also taken significant narrative risks by revealing Sauron's true form earlier than expected. These choices have resonated strongly with viewers despite initial uncertainty.

Advertisement

Vickers on Sauron and Tragic Elements

Vickers clarified that Sauron is not a tragic figure in the traditional sense intended by the author. The actor stated that the character is meant to be the embodiment of evil.

The misunderstanding stems from Sauron believing he is trying to heal Middle-earth. He views his harmful actions as necessary for creating a harmonious world.

Alignment with Original Literary Vision

The portrayal aligns with J.R.R. Tolkien's original depiction of the antagonist. The character is deluded but fundamentally wholly evil.

Audiences have noted the character's attractiveness, which generated numerous online memes. Vickers confirms the show explores the complexity behind the mythical figure without compromising the core evil nature.