Rob Lowe revealed on Charlie Sheen's 'Mostly Sheenius' podcast that he prayed for the actor for years while struggling with his own sobriety, calling him 'my guy' in recovery.

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Sheen spoke with Lowe on his"Mostly Sheenius" podcast. Lowe has had his own addiction struggles in the past and stars in the"I’d like to clear the air," Sheen said.

"I’d like to, you know, not pretend like something didn't happen or whatever. I think it's juvenile, and I don't think — I think it's how we grow for sure, you know, is to just be honest.

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"And I've sent a few tweets, back when they were tweets, just some stuff about you that was really unkind and unfair. " Charlie Sheen was taken aback that fellow actor and friend Rob Lowe had been praying for his recovery for decades. When Lowe signaled that he didn't care about the past social media posts, Sheen replied,"OK, but I do.

" "They were mean and stupid, and it was all before Dec. 12, 2017," Sheen added. "That's when I got off the dope and quit the booze and all that s---, you know. So, anyway, I just wanted to offer that.

" "Well, thank you, thank you," Lowe said, saying that even if the tweets made it to his newsfeed,"I forgot about them. And if they did, I probably just went, ‘Well, that's, you know, Charlie's — one day he's going to he's going to get it. ’ Which you did.

" Sheen is a major public figure not only for his acting career, but for his controversies and his rocky road to sobriety after years of Sheen’s 2025 Netflix documentary series featured him after seven years of sobriety, candidly discussing"his rise to fame and public downfall, joined by family and friends who share untold stories of his journey. "Actor Rob Lowe appears during an episode of Bravo's"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in Season 23 of the late-night talk show.

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After Sheen recalled Lowe being at his first intervention years ago, Lowe revealed he had been praying for him for years.

"I know you're not a huge, like, program guy. It saved my life, but that's neither here nor there," Lowe said.

"But in the program, as you know, they always say, ‘Take a moment of prayer for the alcoholic who still suffers. ’ And you were always my guy," Lowe revealed.

"Every time, years and years and years. ""Every time. Every time. Every f---ing meeting I went to, bro! , Lowe said.