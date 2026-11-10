Charlie Sheen Reprises Garth in Home Instead Ferris Bueller Holiday Ad

Charlie Sheen returns as Garth in a Home Instead holiday ad, reuniting with Jennifer Grey in a playful Ferris Bueller's Day Off sequel that marks another step in his comeback.

Charlie Sheen is back in a role from his past, and this time he is a troublemaker with a worldly outlook. The former Emmy-nominated star of Two and a Half Men has appeared in a new holiday advertisement for the senior home care company Home Instead, reviving his character Garth from the 1986 John Hughes comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off. In the ad, Charlie Sheen returns alongside Jennifer Grey, who again plays Jeanie, in a humorous sequel to the classic film.

The short spot follows Jeanie as she races around town searching for her mischievous brother, who was supposed to be caring for their mom. Cindy Pickett also returns as the mother in the film's world. The search ultimately leads Jeanie to a bar, where she and Garth share a brief reunion.

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Home Instead Holiday Ad Brings Garth Back to Screen

Charlie Sheen reprises Garth in the Home Instead holiday ad, where his character encourages Jeanie to focus more on her own life. The tongue-in-cheek sequel runs as a quick revival of one of Sheen's more underrated roles.

Garth was a juvenile delinquent in the original film, and Sheen's performance arrived at a distinctive point in his career. Two years before Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Sheen had made his credited film debut in the action cult classic Red Dawn. He then broke through in a major way later in 1986 with his leading turn in Oliver Stone's Platoon, followed the next year by another Stone hit, Wall Street.

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Earlier Ferris Bueller Tributes and Sequel Talk

Several earlier projects have already reworked Ferris Bueller's Day Off for new audiences. Matthew Broderick played a fictionalized version of himself in a Honda commercial for the 2012 Super Bowl, faking sick to skip work just as his character did in the original film.

That Honda spot also paid tribute to the 1986 film. It used Yello's 'Oh Yeah' and included a valet calling out Broderick's name, a nod to the teacher character played by Ben Stein. Broderick has said that he and John Hughes discussed a college-era sequel but never found a plot engaging enough to pursue.

Other attempts to extend the story have struggled. NBC released a pseudo-remake series of Hughes' film in 1990, which lasted just one season due to lackluster reviews. A Paramount+ spinoff centered on the valets who took Cameron's father's Ferrari on a joyride was scrapped after the Skydance and Paramount merger.

What Comes Next for Charlie Sheen's Career

Charlie Sheen's latest comeback includes a major new series on the horizon. He will star in AMC's first-ever multi-camera comedy, Happy Jack, reuniting with his father and fellow actor Martin Sheen. The two play a father-son duo in a family-centered plot.

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Sheen's wider return to television and streaming has been notable. After a six-year hiatus, he reconnected with Chuck Lorre for the HBO Max dark comedy Bookie, in which he played a fictionalized version of himself alongside former Two and a Half Men co-star Angus T. Jones. Sheen has also been the focus of a well-received two-part docuseries that explores the highs and lows of his career.