Charlie Sheen Invites Jon Cryer to Reunite on Podcast

Charlie Sheen publicly invites former Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer to appear on his Mostly Sheenius podcast, signaling a potential reconciliation after years of public distance.

Actor Charlie Sheen has formally extended an invitation for a public reconciliation with his former sitcom partner Jon Cryer during a recent promotional interview. This development occurs shortly after news emerged that the long-running CBS series Two and a Half Men would become available for free streaming, reigniting interest in the show's cast dynamics.

Podcast Reunion Announcement Details

Sheen shared his desire to reconnect with Cryer on the set of Entertainment Tonight on November 14, just two days after launching his new weekly podcast series titled Mostly Sheenius on November 12. During an interview with host Denny Directo, the actor confirmed he is fully prepared to welcome his former co-star back onto the show.

Also read Game of Thrones Legends Adds Jon Snow Leaf and Hodor in November Update

Sheen stated clearly that Jon Cryer has an open invitation to appear on the program. He added that Cryer could show up in the morning and they would immediately start recording. Sheen expressed that he personally feels this reunion is necessary and should happen soon, emphasizing that he is ready to facilitate the conversation.

Historical Context and Public Feud

The two stars portrayed Charlie Harper and Alan Harper respectively for eight seasons of Two and a Half Men from 2003 to 2011. Their professional relationship famously fractured when Sheen was fired from the series following a highly publicized feud with creator Chuck Lorre. This separation left many longtime viewers watching their subsequent public statements with close attention.

Advertisement

Although Sheen mentioned that Chuck Lorre also has an open invite, the dynamic between the actor and the showrunner differs from the peer relationship with Cryer. Sheen had previously starred in Lorre's 2023 Max series Bookie, which serves as a continuation of their professional ties rather than a complete reunion. The potential appearance of both men on the podcast would allow them to engage in the type of wide-ranging discussion that the format encourages.

Cryer Past Comments and Current Stance

Jon Cryer recently addressed their past conflicts during an appearance on The View in February 2024. He expressed happiness that Sheen appears to be in a better place in his life now compared to when he left the show. However, Variety reported that Cryer simultaneously stated he would not want to co-star in another long-running series with Sheen for an extended period.

Cryer clarified his position by saying he loves Sheen and wishes him good health, but he remains uncertain about getting back into business with him for a long duration. He suggested that a one-off project might be acceptable, but a sustained professional partnership is less appealing to him currently.

Future Prospects for the Podcast Episode

Despite past hesitations, Cryer has recently spoken about reconnecting with Sheen after contributing to a Netflix documentary. He has professed an openness to forming a deeper personal relationship again, which aligns with Sheen's current willingness to host him. The combination of their comedic history and recent positive remarks makes a potential podcast episode highly anticipated by audiences.

Advertisement

Sheen hinted that the conversation could be explosive if he allows Cryer to get some things off his chest. He suggested that Cryer has been sitting on some topics that need addressing. Such a candid exchange would provide significant insight into their past working relationship and current feelings.