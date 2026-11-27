Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez recall a violent teenage fight involving a baseball bat and police response on Mostly Sheenius, revealing their reconciliation and family history.

Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez have publicly revisited a violent teenage confrontation that escalated to the point of requiring law enforcement intervention. The brothers, sons of Martin Sheen, detailed the chaotic incident during a recent episode of Sheen's podcast titled Mostly Sheenius. The discussion brought light to a physical altercation that occurred when both men were adolescents, marking a stark contrast to their current close relationship.

Origin of The Physical Altercation

The conflict began due to a dispute over vehicle access. Emilio Estevez refused to lend his car to Charlie Sheen, who was seeking transportation to impress a romantic interest. Sheen, then a high school student, possessed a Ford Escort that he considered undesirable for his date. Estevez's refusal triggered an immediate outburst from Sheen, leading to the initial stage of the brawl inside their family home.

Also read Charlie Sheen swung bat, threatened to ‘break’ Emilio Estevez’s head open before cops swarmed teen brawl

Escalation Involving Baseball Bat

Sheen threw a chicken supreme sandwich from Jack in the Box across the living room, which narrowly missed Estevez's head. The projectile caused a mess that Sheen described as a chicken supreme explosion. Estevez responded by kicking in Sheen's bedroom door to confront him. Sheen was waiting with a 32-ounce Easton baseball bat, which he swung to create distance between himself and his brother during the confrontation.

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Law Enforcement Response

The disturbance was loud enough to be heard by neighbors, who summoned the police. Four sheriff deputies arrived at the residence while the parents were absent. Estevez recalled that both brothers managed to convince the officers there was no cause for further investigation. Once the authorities departed, the brothers found the situation absurd and laughed together about their performance as actors during the police questioning.

Family History and Professional Bond

Despite the history of physical fights, including another incident involving a wooden spoon, the brothers have maintained a warm bond. They have collaborated professionally on significant projects such as the 1988 western Young Guns and the 1990 comedy Men at Work. Estevez has also been a vocal supporter of Sheen's recovery from substance abuse, publicly praising his brother's sobriety and expressing family pride in his achievements.