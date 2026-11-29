Jaclyn Smith says she never saw herself as a sex symbol despite 'Charlie's Angels' fame, and she turned down a $1 million 'Hustler' nude photo offer.

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Jaclyn Smith was one of television's hottest sex symbols in the 1970s. But she never saw herself that way. The"Charlie's Angels" star, who helped turn the hit crime drama into a pop culture phenomenon, told Fox News Digital she was surprised when she was first labeled a sex symbol.

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"I was named that by, I don't know, one of the magazines, and I thought, 'Really? I don't see myself that way,'" said Smith, who is marking the show's 50th anniversary with a memoir,‘CHARLIE’S ANGELS’ STAR CHERYL LADD DEFIED PRODUCERS WITH ‘TINIEST BIKINI EVER’ TO MAKE HER POINT From left, Jaclyn Smith, Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson of"Charlie's Angels.