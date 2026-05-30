Charlie Puth's Whatever's Clever! World Tour: A Night of Surprises and Collaborations at Madison Square Garden

Charlie Puth's Whatever's Clever! World Tour stopped at Madison Square Garden on May 29, 2026, treating New York City fans to an unforgettable night filled with surprises and collaborations. The singer delivered a 23-song set that included heartfelt duets and high-energy performances alongside legendary artists and friends.

Charlie Puth 's Whatever's Clever! World Tour stopped at Madison Square Garden on May 29, 2026, treating New York City fans to an unforgettable night filled with surprises and collaborations.

Headlining the famed venue, Puth delivered a 23-song set that included heartfelt duets and high-energy performances alongside legendary artists and friends. The first highlight of the evening was a surprise appearance by Art Garfunkel, who joined Puth on stage for a duet of Simon & Garfunkel's classic hit, 'The Boxer'. Garfunkel, a legendary singer-songwriter in his own right, praised Puth's musical talent and influence, stating that Puth had learned from the best - himself and Paul Simon.

Puth humbly agreed, attributing his success to the music Garfunkel had created with Simon. Midway through the show, comedian and talk show host Jimmy Fallon made a guest appearance, teaming up with Puth for a lively rendition of Toto's 'Africa'. Fallon, wearing sunglasses, presented Puth with a custom New York Rangers jersey as a token of their friendship and the city's love for the singer.

The energy in the venue reached new heights when Busta Rhymes took the stage, performing a medley of his classic hits, including 'Break Ya Neck', 'Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See', and 'Look at Me Now'. Rhymes engaged the crowd, leading them in a cheer for Puth, solidifying the camaraderie between the two artists. The night's entertainment wasn't over yet.

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin joined Puth on stage, delivering spirited performances of his own songs, 'I Smile' and 'Lean On Me', as well as a cover of God's Property's 'Stomp'. The duo's powerful vocals and the crowd's enthusiastic response created an electric atmosphere that will be remembered by all who attended. Puth's Whatever's Clever! World Tour continues through mid-June, with upcoming shows in the United States before heading overseas for a European leg.

Fans can expect more surprises and collaborations as Puth brings his unique blend of pop, R&B, and gospel to stages around the world





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Charlie Puth Whatever's Clever! World Tour Madison Square Garden Art Garfunkel Jimmy Fallon Busta Rhymes Kirk Franklin Collaborations Surprises

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