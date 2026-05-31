Charlie Puth's recent concert at Madison Square Garden featured surprise guests Art Garfunkel, Jimmy Fallon, and Busta Rhymes. Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen experienced a technical glitch during his performance of 'Sand In My Boots' at a Denver concert. The article also highlights the career achievements of Peabo Bryson, a singer-songwriter who has amassed a score of R&B classics and earned two Grammy wins.

Art Garfunkel , Jimmy Fallon & Busta Rhymes Among Charlie Puth 's Surprise Guests at Madison Square Garden Morgan Wallen Flips Piano After Technical Glitch During 'Sand In My Boots' at Denver Concert.

The above-referenced songs - which reached No. 9 and No. 1, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100 - also earned Bryson his two Grammy wins for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals. The singer-songwriter made his career breakthrough in 1978, notching his first top 10 R&B single with Reaching for the Sky.

Over the ensuing years, he's amassed a score of R&B classics such as Feel the Fire, I'm So Into You, Let the Feeling Flow, All My Love and Closer Than Close, plus two No. 1 hits: Show & Tell and Can You Stop the Rain. Bryson notched his first top 10 pop entry in 1984 with If Every You're in My Arms Again (No. 6 R&B). His lengthy catalog also features other memorable duets with fellow female stars.

Those pairings include Gimme Some Time with Natalie Cole, Tonight, I Celebrate My Love and Make the World Stand Still with Roberta Flack and Lovers After All with Melissa Manchester. Prior to A Whole New World, Bryson and Belle initially teamed up in 1987 to record the top 15 R&B hit Without You





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