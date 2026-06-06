Charlie Puth Axes Florida Show Due To Illness: “I Am So Devastated To Do This”

Four-time Grammy-nominated musician Charlie Puth took to social media to announce the cancellation of his Saturday night show in Orlando, Fla.

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World Tour, scheduled at the Addition Financial Arena, is being axed due to illness, he wrote on his Instagram Story earlier today.

“I am so devastated to do this, but I have to cancel tonight’s show,” the “Attention” singer-songwriter said. “I’ve been sick for the last few days and am now being instructed to rest or else risk canceling more dates on this tour. ”Super Bowl LX Kicks Off With Knockout Performances From Green Day, Coco Jones, Brandi Carlile & Charlie Puth He continued, “Performing for you all each night means everything to me, and you all deserve the best.

I’m heartbroken, but I physically am unable to perform. Without a voice, I can’t give you guys the show you all deserve. I’m so sorry, this was not an easy decision to make but I hope to see you all soon when I am well again. ”, released in late March.

One of the largest productions for the recording artist to date, the musician has already headlined dates across North America. He will transition to the European leg of his tour in late June, hitting stops in Portugal, Denmark, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and other locales, before embarking on further dates in Asia, including in Hong Kong, Manila and Tokyo. He is set to wrap his tour mid-November.

, noting that he’s been using the platform in his own creative process “for years. ”Paramount+ Lands ‘Cop Land’ Series From James Mangold & Robert LevineComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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