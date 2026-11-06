Charlie Norris Optimistic About Marriage and Swing Inn Cafe Amidst Divorce Proceedings

Charlie Norris maintains a positive outlook on his ongoing divorce from Bridget and the financial struggles of Swing Inn Cafe, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Charlie Norris appears to be maintaining a positive outlook despite his ongoing divorce proceedings. The couple was recently spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday. When photographers asked how things were going, Norris said they were doing great and explained that they were traveling to Washington, D.C., for a Veterans Affairs event.

Norris Addresses Marital Status and Future

Norris also addressed the possibility of saving his marriage, answering of course when asked whether he hoped to work things out with Bridget. His comments do not change the status of the divorce filing or the restaurant's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. The couple married in October 2001 and share five children. Court documents list January 15, 2025, as their separation date and cite irreconcilable differences.

Also read ‘Breaking Bad’ star Dean Norris selling his California estate amid divorce, $1M bankruptcy filing

Swing Inn Cafe Financial Struggles

Norris sounded optimistic about their Temecula restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe, declaring that the business was already saved. However, the business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late 2026, listing $1,811,598.46 in liabilities against just $147,809.58 in assets. Chapter 11 allows the restaurant to continue operating while attempting to reorganize its debts. Bankruptcy documents indicate that the business experienced a significant drop in revenue, with gross revenue falling in recent years.

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Bridget Requests Custody and Property Division

Bridget has requested joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children, along with spousal support. She has also asked the court to determine the division of their marital property. Dean responded to the filing in May 2025, but the divorce has not been finalized. Their personal situation comes alongside financial difficulties involving Swing Inn Cafe, the historic restaurant they purchased in 2022 in Temecula, California. Their Temecula estate has also been listed for nearly $3.2 million.

Historical Context and Upcoming Steps

The diner first opened in 1927. The current legal and financial battles represent a significant chapter in the lives of the couple and their business empire. The outcome of the bankruptcy reorganization and the divorce settlement will likely have long-term implications for their public and private lives. Observers will be watching to see how these proceedings unfold in the coming months.