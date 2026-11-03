Charlie Mullins OBE Threatened Again Over Channel Migrant Tweet

Pimlico Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins faces a second Honours Forfeiture Committee inquiry after defending his tweet about Channel migrants as a reference to French camps rather than racist slang.

Charlie Mullins, the founder of Pimlico Plumbers, is facing a second attempt to strip him of his OBE after the Honours Forfeiture Committee investigated a recent tweet regarding Channel migrants. The multi-millionaire businessman, who currently resides in Marbella, Spain, received correspondence from the committee after a member of the public lodged a complaint claiming the post was racist. This development marks the latest chapter in a prolonged dispute between Mullins and the UK honours system, which previously questioned his conduct in September 2024.

Context of the Controversial Tweet

The investigation was triggered by a specific social media post in which Mullins criticized how taxpayer money is spent, particularly regarding undocumented migrants. In the message, he stated that paying tax does not bother him because he has contributed over £100 million in personal tax throughout his lifetime. He expressed anger at spending tax on individuals he described as illegals and ponces, concluding with the controversial phrase to send them back to the jungle.

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Mullins firmly rejects the characterization of his comments as racist, asserting that the term jungle refers specifically to the migrant camps located in northern France. He cited the well-known Calais Jungle, which operated between 2015 and 2016, as evidence that the phrase is commonly used by media outlets and the public to describe shanty towns around Calais and Dunkirk. Mullins argued that the intent was to highlight the poor living conditions in these camps, not to dehumanize the people residing there.

Legal Defense and Committee Response

Following the committee's inquiry, Mullins engaged legal representation to mount a robust defense of his right to free expression. His lawyers submitted a detailed twenty-six-page document to the Honours Forfeiture Committee, which outlined the context of the tweet and argued that it did not meet the threshold for forfeiture. The submission emphasized that the phrase in question was a descriptive reference to a geographic location rather than a derogatory slur.

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The Honours Forfeiture Committee, an ad hoc body convened by the Prime Minister and chaired by senior civil servant Dame Sarah Healey, initially raised concerns about Mullins bringing the honours system into disrepute. In its first letter sent in September 2024, the committee had cited multiple posts on X, including remarks about London Mayor Sadiq Khan and comments regarding transgender employment. At that time, Mullins avoided further action by pledging to undergo gender sensitivity and diversity training.

Political Motivations and Past History

Mullins maintains that these repeated investigations are politically motivated attacks orchestrated by the current Labour government rather than legitimate assessments of his honour. He stated that he gets along well with the King and that the issue does not stem from the monarch personally. Instead, he attributes the pressure to a hostile political climate and accuses the government of victimization due to his outspoken support for the Reform Party.

His history with the honours system began when he was awarded the OBE in 2015 for services to plumbing under Prime Minister David Cameron. At that time, he was a supporter of the Conservative Party and had donated £22,735 to the party in 2024. However, his political alignment has shifted significantly in recent years, leading to a public break with the traditional parties he once supported.

Impact on Business and Future Plans

The ongoing dispute has had tangible consequences for Mullins, including significant legal fees and public scrutiny. He has vowed not to return to the UK unless Nigel Farage becomes Prime Minister, although he now suggests he may remain in Spain even if the Reform Party gains power due to concerns about Britain's direction. His new plumbing and home-services company, WeFix, has explicitly stated it will not serve Labour MPs or individuals he describes as Leftists or woke people.

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Mullins left the UK in 2024 to avoid what he described as Rachel Reeves tax raids, investing his wealth in property in Spain and Dubai. Despite the threats to his OBE, he remains defiant in his political stance and business practices. The resolution of this latest inquiry will determine whether Mullins retains his honour, a decision that carries significant symbolic weight for British business leaders engaging in high-profile political debates.