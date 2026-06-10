Charlie Kirk Memorialized in Belgrade with New Murals Amid Defacement Cycle

After his assassination, Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist, gained a unique following in Serbia due to his ties with the Serbian-American community in Chicago. Street artists in Belgrade have repeatedly created murals in his honor, celebrating shared values like patriotism and free speech. Each mural has been defaced by leftists, leading to a cycle of destruction and re-creation that underscores political divisions both locally and internationally. Serbian officials and artists frame the tributes as a stand against leftist protests and a symbol of U.S.-Serbia conservative solidarity.

BELGRADE, Serbia - In a remarkable display of transatlantic cultural resonance, the legacy of Charlie Kirk , the assassinated founder of Turning Point USA, has been immortalized in Serbia through public art.

Following his death in late 2025, street artists in Belgrade created a mural on a highway overpass to honor Kirk, who, despite never being Serbian, is considered an honorary Serb. The connection stems from his upbringing in the Chicago suburbs, where he played basketball on a team with many Serbian-American players, even adopting the nickname Ševa Kurković and wearing a jersey with that name.

The original mural depicted Kirk in an Illinois White Eagles basketball uniform with the text "Charlie Kirkovich, 1993-2005 RIP," blending his American conservative iconography with Serbian cultural signifiers. This first tribute, however, was defaced by leftist activists, a act that only fueled further commemorations. When Breitbart News visited Belgrade recently, artists Dusan Curich and Dario Radich of BalkanWatch.com had just completed a new mural, the third such tribute in the city.

They explained that Kirk's values of patriotism, Christianity, and free speech resonated deeply with Serbian conservatives, especially in the context of ongoing leftist protests in Belgrade. The artists also highlighted the personal connection from Kirk's Chicago days and his embrace of Serbian songs after basketball matches. Their motivation, they said, is to stand against leftist destruction and to continue promoting Kirk's principles of open discourse.

Serbian officials, who provided documentation of the defacement, supported the new mural and the narrative of solidarity with American conservatives. Title: "Charlie Kirk Memorialized in Belgrade with New Murals Amid Defacement Cycle" Description: "After his assassination, Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist, gained a unique following in Serbia due to his ties with the Serbian-American community in Chicago. Street artists in Belgrade have repeatedly created murals in his honor, celebrating shared values like patriotism and free speech.

Each mural has been defaced by leftists, leading to a cycle of destruction and re-creation that underscores political divisions both locally and internationally. Serbian officials and artists frame the tributes as a stand against leftist protests and a symbol of U.S.-Serbia conservative solidarity.

" Category: "International/Politics" Keywords: ["Charlie Kirk", "Serbia", "Belgrade mural", "Turning Point USA", "conservative", "defaced", "BalkanWatch", "Aleksandar Vucic", "Serbian-American"





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