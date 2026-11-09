Charlie Kirk Assassination: Utah judge to set trial date for Tyler Robinson

In the latest development in the Charlie Kirk assassination case, a Utah judge is expected to set the trial date on Monday for the man accused of assassinating the political activist on Utah Valley University's campus.

PROVO, UTAH - MAY 19: Tyler Robinson speaks with his defense attorney Kathryn Nester during the hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, at 4th District Court in Provo on May 19, 2026 in Provo, Utah.

In the latest development in the Charlie Kirk assassination case, a Utah judge is expected to set the trial date on Monday for the man accused of assassinating the political activist on Utah Valley University's campus in September 2025. , supporters and even President Donald Trump are pushing for Judge Tony Graf to speed up the trial, as court proceedings have already been underway for over a year.

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Robinson pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in the killing of Kirk and could be eligible for the death penalty if convicted. He turned himself in a day after the shooting and his lawyers have not offered alternative theories for Kirk's assassination. Prosecutors expect a 17-week trial and said they would be ready by October 2027. According to court filings, prosecutors proposed a trial start date of January 2028 to avoid having the proceedings over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Kirk's wife, Erika, believes the trial should start next October. Her attorney, Jeffrey Neiman, said dragging the proceedings out for years would violate her speedy trial rights under Utah law as a victim.that Robinson should be tried "within a month.

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" The president criticized Judge Graf for "taking forever to ask questions people already know the answer to. " Utah County prosecutors have alleged in court that Robinson targeted Kirk for his political beliefs, citing a bullet found in the rifle used to kill Kirk engraved with the words "Hey fascist! CATCH!

" They also cited a text message from Robinson about Kirk: "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.

" Robinson's defense attorneys said they must sort through thousands of files prosecutors turned over, according to court filings made this week. Attorneys said they plan to conduct extensive investigations into Robinson's life in an effort to find mitigating factors that could influence his sentence if convicted, as well as "substantial time" with jury selection.

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