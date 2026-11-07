Prime Video's Criminal Trailer Reveals Charlie Hunnam Crime Thriller Release Date and Cast

Charlie Hunnam stars in Prime Video's Criminal adaptation alongside Emilia Clarke. Ed Brubaker serves as showrunner for the 2027 crime drama based on acclaimed comics.

Prime Video officially released the first trailer for its highly anticipated crime drama series Criminal on November 6, 2026, confirming a premiere date of January 13, 2027. This major announcement solidifies the streaming giant's commitment to the project, which is adapted from the acclaimed comic book series created by Ed Brubaker. The trailer showcases high-stakes robbery scenes and establishes a gritty, intense visual style that promises to deliver a mature and sophisticated narrative experience. Audiences can now see the dark underworld dynamics that will drive the storyline across multiple interconnected arcs in this prestigious television event.

Charlie Hunnam headlines the series as a clever but extremely careful thief who deliberately avoids using violence during his heists. This role marks another compelling character for the actor, who previously achieved fame for his intense performance in Sons of Anarchy. The first season will adapt two significant story arcs from the comics titled Coward and Lawless, offering distinct narrative challenges. Hunnam's character relies on precision and caution rather than brute force, setting a unique tone for the ensemble crime drama.

Also read Prime Video Criminal Adaptation Casts Charlie Hunnam Emilia Clarke For 2027 Release

The Lawless arc introduces Luke Evans and Emilia Clarke as lead characters, focusing on a desperate attempt to save a brother from dangerous circumstances. This dual-arc structure provides the series with varied emotional stakes and complex action sequences within its debut season. The ensemble cast is rounded out by notable actors such as Adria Arjona, Michael Mando, Richard Jenkins, and John Hawkes. Additional cast members including Gus Halper, Kadeem Hardison, and Logan Browning join the rich tapestry of characters inhabiting this criminal universe.

Ed Brubaker serves as co-showrunner for the adaptation alongside novelist Jordan Harper, ensuring the project remains faithful to the source material. This direct involvement is a significant advantage, as many television adaptations drift away from their original narratives with little creative input from the creators. Brubaker, who wrote all installments of the original Criminal comics, provides a strong foundation for narrative consistency. His role as showrunner suggests that Prime Video aims to deliver a prestige crime thriller that honors the award-winning material.

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The series was officially greenlit by Amazon in 2024, marking a strategic move to secure high-caliber intellectual property for its future content strategy. The narrative gradually uncovers a massive shared underworld where generations of criminal families are interconnected. These families are bound together through heists and never-ending cycles of violence, creating a complex web of relationships and conflicts. This shared universe allows for intricate plotting and character development that extends beyond individual storylines.

The visual style of the teaser evokes the R-rated tone of Sons of Anarchy, matching the mature themes of the source comic. The violence and hinted betrayals portrayed in the trailer set the stage for a dark and engaging crime drama. The series is classified as TV-MA and targets viewers who enjoy complex moral dilemmas and sophisticated storytelling. This atmospheric approach ensures that the show appeals to adult audiences seeking high-quality narrative experiences in the crime genre.

The source material contains enough content to support a long-running series, with potential for at least three full seasons. If the initial season performs well, Prime Video may extend the Criminal franchise beyond its current scope. The involvement of Brubaker and Harper as writers and producers ensures that the narrative remains consistent with the original vision. This strategy aims to build a dedicated fanbase similar to that of other successful genre franchises.

Fans of crime dramas and comic adaptations are likely to view this project as a significant addition to the streaming landscape. The combination of Hunnam's performance, Brubaker's writing, and the high production values creates a promising prospect for the 2027 release. The careful adaptation process and strong creative team suggest that Criminal could become a standout title in the network's catalog. The release of the trailer has generated considerable anticipation among viewers eager to see this unique crime saga unfold on screen.