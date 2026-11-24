Charlie Hunnam stars in the Prime Video crime series Criminal, premiering January 13, 2027. The show features a stacked cast including Adria Arjona and Emilia Clarke.

Charlie Hunnam is set to lead the cast of the highly anticipated crime drama series titled Criminal, which will premiere on Prime Video in two distinct parts starting on January 13, 2027. This new project marks a significant return to the genre that defined much of his early career, following his acclaimed role as Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy. The series is adapted from the comic book franchise created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, bringing a rich narrative backbone to the television screen. Hunnam will portray Leo Patterson, a calculated master thief who executes complex heists without resorting to firearms or physical violence, offering a fresh take on the protagonist archetype.

Criminal Cast Members And Character Roles

The ensemble cast for Criminal features a diverse array of talent, including Adria Arjona, who plays Greta, a young widow who continues a life of crime as a car thief. Arjona shares the screen with Charlie Hunnam, with whom she previously collaborated in the film Triple Frontier. Her character refuses to abandon the criminal underworld, adding tension to her dynamic with Leo Patterson. The series also stars Luke Evans as Tracy Lawless, an ex-con who joined the military to avoid imprisonment, and Emilia Clarke as Mallory, an armed robber. Clarke's character is romantically involved with Ricky Lawless, played by Gus Halper, who is Leo's childhood friend and a drug-using criminal.

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Supporting the main leads are veteran actors including Richard Jenkins, who portrays Ivan, a former robber living with dementia. Kadeem Hardison from Euphoria, John Hawkes from True Detective, and Logan Browning from Dear White People also appear in starring roles. The combination of established stars and rising talent creates a complex web of interconnected lives spanning multiple crime families. Each actor brings depth to their respective roles, ensuring that the narrative explores the generational impact of organized crime on individual lives.

Part One Coward And Part Two Lawless Release

Prime Video has structured the release of Criminal into two specific installments to maximize audience engagement and narrative buildup. The first part, titled Coward, is scheduled to premiere on January 13, 2027. This initial release will introduce the core conflicts and character dynamics that drive the overarching plot of the series. Following the success and critical reception of the first half, the second part, titled Lawless, will be released two weeks later.

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This staggered release strategy allows viewers to digest the intricate plotlines involving the Patterson and Lawless families without overwhelming the audience. The two-week gap provides time for speculation and discussion among fans, building anticipation for the resolution of the cliffhangers presented in the Coward segment. The showrunner team, consisting of Ed Brubaker and Jordan Harper, has indicated that this pacing is essential to maintaining the tension and emotional weight of the story. Viewers will need to wait until late January 2027 to see how the full narrative arc resolves across both parts.

Legends Meta-Sequel And Future Projects

While Criminal focuses on a new narrative, Charlie Hunnam is also preparing for a meta-sequel to Sons of Anarchy titled Legends. This project, announced in August 2026, is being developed for FX and Hulu by producer Jonathan Groff. The premise involves the original cast members reuniting at a fan convention, only to face a threat more dangerous than anything they encountered in the original series. This unique storyline blends fiction with reality, offering a new way for fans to engage with the Sons of Anarchy universe.

Original cast members Katey Sagal, Ron Perlman, Kim Coates, Maggie Siff, Mark Boone Jr., Tommy Flanagan, and Theo Rossi are confirmed to return for this project. The meta-narrative allows for a self-referential exploration of the characters' legacies while introducing new conflicts. For Charlie Hunnam, this represents a closure to one chapter of his career while simultaneously launching another. The combination of the gritty realism in Criminal and the meta-fictional elements in Legends positions him as a leading figure in contemporary television crime dramas. Fans have a significant amount of content to look forward to in the coming years from both productions.