Charlie Cox's Comments Spark Hope for David Tennant's MCU Return as Kilgrave

Daredevil actor Charlie Cox has expressed his support for David Tennant's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, potentially reprising his role as Kilgrave in 'Daredevil: Born Again'. Tennant's acclaimed performance in 'Jessica Jones' has left fans eager for his comeback, and the upcoming season of Daredevil seems to have storylines that could accommodate his return.

Charlie Cox , the actor who plays Daredevil, has recently expressed his support for David Tennant 's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), further fueling speculation about the possibility of Tennant reprising his role as Kilgrave , the Purple Man.

Tennant's portrayal of Kilgrave in the Netflix series 'Jessica Jones' was widely acclaimed, and his absence from the MCU since 2015 has left fans eager for his return. Cox's comments, made during an interview with Empire, referenced a comic storyline involving Kilgrave's children and their ability to alter minds, suggesting that Tennant's return could be explored in 'Daredevil: Born Again'. While Cox didn't advocate for the specific comic storyline, he expressed his enthusiasm for Tennant's potential involvement in the show.

Tennant's character, Kilgrave, died at the end of 'Jessica Jones' season 1, but his presence continues to haunt Jones, leaving room for his return in a similar capacity. The upcoming 'Daredevil: Born Again' season seems to have storylines that could accommodate Kilgrave's return, given the introduction of Jessica Jones' daughter, Danielle, in the previous season. In the comics, Danielle's presence triggers Kilgrave's return, making it a plausible narrative for the MCU.

Tennant's return could serve as a substantial role or a cameo, tying his past performances into the future of the MCU





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

David Tennant Charlie Cox Marvel Cinematic Universe Jessica Jones Kilgrave Daredevil: Born Again

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Laverne Cox on visibility, action & her upcoming honor at Lifelong's Pride Gala in SeattleThe actress and long-time activist is being honored with the 'Pride in Action' award. Lifelong's Pride Gala will take place in Seattle on Saturday, June 13.

Read more »

Netflix Adds Underrated Pierce Brosnan Action Film Fast Charlie to Streaming LibraryNetflix is set to stream the 2023 action-comedy Fast Charlie starring Pierce Brosnan and Morena Baccarin. The film, based on Victor Gischler's novel Gun Monkeys, follows a mob fixer and his unlikely ally as they seek revenge against a ruthless mobster. It holds an 83% Rotten Tomatoes rating and features James Caan's final performance.

Read more »

David Tennant's Mid-Finale Leaves Fans Heartbroken in Rivals Season 2, Part 1David Tennant has left fans heartbroken with his jaw-dropping performance in the mid-finale of Rivals season 2, part 1. The Scottish actor, known for his iconic roles in Doctor Who and Good Omens, has once again proven his acting prowess in the Disney series. With a career spanning three decades, Tennant has established himself as a highly acclaimed actor in the TV, film, and theatre industries. His notable roles include playing the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, Good Omens, Broadchurch, Jessica Jones, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Read more »

Dead Marvel Villain Returning in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Would Be a MistakeCharlie Cox is wrong about this one.

Read more »