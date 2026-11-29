Charlie Cox says he has accepted a possible recast as Daredevil in the MCU, with Daredevil: Born Again season 3 set to premiere in March 2027 on Disney+.

Charlie Cox has officially confirmed that his tenure as Matt Murdock concludes with the finale of Daredevil: Born Again season 3, which is scheduled to premiere in March 2027 on Disney+. The actor addressed rumors about a potential recast, stating firmly that he has made peace with Marvel Studios replacing him in the role once the series ends. This marks a definitive end to an era for the character, who first captivated audiences in 2015 on Netflix before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cox described the decision to allow another actor to take on the mantle as a natural progression for such a great character. He told The Independent that he looks forward to seeing someone else do an awesome job in the role. This openness stems from his acceptance of the possibility back when the original Netflix run ended, a mindset he carried into his recent MCU appearances. He remains proud of his time as the Man Without Fear but is ready to step aside for the next iteration.

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Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has corroborated this timeline shift by confirming that Avengers: Doomsday will reset the entire franchise. The film, set for release in December, will establish a new singular timeline that ends the Multiverse Saga. This massive structural change creates a fresh starting point for all characters and storylines, ensuring that the legacy of Matt Murdock can be reinterpreted for a new audience. The reset is designed to simplify the complex narrative threads that have built up over the last decade.

The end of Daredevil: Born Again season 3 will follow the new status quo for both Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk. At the conclusion of the previous season, Cox's Matt was sent to prison after publicly revealing his vigilante identity. This exposure forced Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, to flee New York City. Fisk is now living in exile to avoid facing charges for crimes committed while he was the city mayor.

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Season three of the series will introduce significant new characters and dynamics to the story. Wilson Bethel's Bullseye will appear as a CIA operative working for Matthew Lillard's character, Mr. Charles. Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn will take on the new role of Muse, adding a layer of intrigue to the political landscape. Specific plot details for season three remain tightly guarded secrets by the studio.

The production has also granted Cox a rare privilege by allowing him to keep one of his custom Daredevil suits. This gesture is highly unusual for a production of this scale and serves as a lasting memento of his journey. It highlights the mutual respect between the actor and the studio as they approach the conclusion of his arc. The suit stands as a physical testament to his contribution to the franchise.

Fans can also look forward to appearances by the original Netflix cast members in the final season. Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, and Elodie Yung will return to play Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Danny Rand, and Elektra Natchios respectively. Their presence will provide a nostalgic bridge between the Netflix era and the current Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Beyond the immediate conclusion of the Daredevil series, the wider MCU continues to evolve. The spy thriller Zodiac is the only other officially announced live-action series, with a expected premiere in 2028. Theatrical releases including Ghost Rider, the X-Men reboot, and Black Panther III are also slated for that same year. These projects will define the post-reset era under Feige's leadership.

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Cox's departure from the role coincides with a period of major change for the entire franchise. Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to conclude the Multiverse Saga in December 2027, right after the television finale. This synchronization of major releases ensures a cohesive transition for the audience. The strategic timing allows Marvel to manage the narrative shift effectively.

While the future of the Daredevil character remains uncertain, the foundation for a new era is being laid. The reset provided by Avengers: Doomsday will likely erase many of the recent complications. This creates a clean slate for writers to explore new interpretations of the character. Cox's willingness to let go ensures that the franchise can move forward without being tethered to the past.

The actor's final season will serve as a capstone to one of the most popular arcs in Marvel history. His performance has been widely praised for its depth and emotional resonance. As he prepares to hand over the keys to Matt Murdock, the focus shifts to how the next actor will interpret the role. The upcoming season will provide the final chapter for his version of the lawyer by day and vigilante by night.