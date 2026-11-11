Charlie Cox Leads FX Comedy Adults Into Expanded Season 3

FX's Adults gets a third season with 16 episodes after a 60% viewership boost in season two, marking an expansion for the comedy series that starred Charlie Cox.

FX Studios announced that the comedy series Adults will return for a third season, expanding the episode count to 16 from the eight in earlier seasons. The decision follows a 60 per cent rise in viewership during the second season, which premiered on Hulu as a binge in late August.

Adults Season 3 Expansion After Viewership Surge

The network cited the dramatic increase in audience numbers as a key factor in greenlighting more episodes for the third season. Adults previously consisted of a single 16‑episode first season and an eight‑episode second season. The new order represents the largest episode run in the show's history.

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FX noted that the decision comes after the second season's success, which saw ratings climb significantly from the series' debut. The network expressed confidence that the comedy's blend of satire and character drama will sustain audience interest over the expanded slate.

Charlie Cox's Role and the Series' Future

Charlie Cox, best known for his work as Daredevil, appeared in a handful of episodes during Adults' first season as Mr. Teacher. Although his role was limited, fans praised his performance, and the character became a memorable addition to the show. Cox did not return for the second season, leaving fans curious about his potential involvement in the upcoming third season.

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In an interview, FX producers confirmed that the network has yet to secure Cox's participation for season three. However, they emphasized that the show's core ensemble, which includes Malik Elsasal and Lucy Freyer, will remain central to the new episodes.

Impact on Streaming and Audience Engagement

The increased episode order means Adults will feature a more extensive narrative arc, potentially allowing deeper character exploration and broader comedic setups. Hulu's streaming platform will host the new season, positioning it alongside other FX originals in the "Must Watch" lineup.

Studio executives highlighted that adults' success on Hulu underscores the platform's capacity to host multi‑episode comedy series that attract a dedicated viewer base. The move is expected to drive additional traffic to the service and reinforce FX's commitment to producing high‑quality comedy content.

What's Next for the Adults Cast and Crew

The production schedule for Adults Season 3 is set to begin in early October, with a tentative premiere slated for mid‑December. Creative staff, including writers Andrea Wolf and Michael Hemingway, will collaborate to craft the expanded storyline for the 16 episodes.

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Fans of the series can anticipate fresh plot twists and new guest appearances, as FX aims to build on the strong foundation laid by the first two seasons. The network's announcement signifies a clear endorsement of the show's creative direction and its audience's enthusiasm.